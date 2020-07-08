All apartments in North Bergen
Find more places like 8609 KENNEDY BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bergen, NJ
/
8609 KENNEDY BLVD
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

8609 KENNEDY BLVD

8609 John F Kennedy Boulevard · (201) 453-3510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Bergen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8609 John F Kennedy Boulevard, North Bergen, NJ 07047

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to a renovated 3 bed 2 bath in North Bergen right in front of public transportation. Be the first one to move in since renovation. features: central heat and air condition ,in unit washer and dryer, granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Complete finished lower level with walkout to backyard. plenty of storage space. Harwood flooring and wood look porcelain throughout.Super location close to major transportations providing for a quick access in and out of Manhattan. Walking distance to all, Supermarkets, Banks, Parks and quick access to all major highways. Must See !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8609 KENNEDY BLVD have any available units?
8609 KENNEDY BLVD has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8609 KENNEDY BLVD have?
Some of 8609 KENNEDY BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8609 KENNEDY BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
8609 KENNEDY BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8609 KENNEDY BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 8609 KENNEDY BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bergen.
Does 8609 KENNEDY BLVD offer parking?
No, 8609 KENNEDY BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 8609 KENNEDY BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8609 KENNEDY BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8609 KENNEDY BLVD have a pool?
No, 8609 KENNEDY BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 8609 KENNEDY BLVD have accessible units?
No, 8609 KENNEDY BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 8609 KENNEDY BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8609 KENNEDY BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8609 KENNEDY BLVD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8609 KENNEDY BLVD has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8609 KENNEDY BLVD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Duchess
7601 River Rd
North Bergen, NJ 07047
Hudson Mews
1305 Paterson Plank Road
North Bergen, NJ 07047
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd
North Bergen, NJ 07093
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd
North Bergen, NJ 07047
Hudson Ridge
7312 2-H Boulevard East
North Bergen, NJ 07047

Similar Pages

North Bergen 1 BedroomsNorth Bergen 2 Bedrooms
North Bergen Accessible ApartmentsNorth Bergen Dog Friendly Apartments
North Bergen Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJHartsdale, NYSands Point, NYPort Washington, NYGreat Neck Estates, NYPiermont, NYWoodland Park, NJ
Woodmere, NYSleepy Hollow, NYElmont, NYHawthorne, NJLarchmont, NYCliffside Park, NJGarfield, NJGreat Neck Plaza, NYRahway, NJPassaic, NJHastings-on-Hudson, NYPelham Manor, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity