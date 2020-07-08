8609 KENNEDY BLVD

Amenities

Welcome to a renovated 3 bed 2 bath in North Bergen right in front of public transportation. Be the first one to move in since renovation. features: central heat and air condition ,in unit washer and dryer, granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Complete finished lower level with walkout to backyard. plenty of storage space. Harwood flooring and wood look porcelain throughout.Super location close to major transportations providing for a quick access in and out of Manhattan. Walking distance to all, Supermarkets, Banks, Parks and quick access to all major highways. Must See !