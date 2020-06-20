7812 HUDSON AVE

Amenities

Location, Location, Location! RENOVATED spacious, bright, two bedroom/ one bath apartment located steps from NYC transportation. This freshly renovated apartment offers new ceramic tile and hardwood floors throughout, and brand new stove & refrigerator. Central A/C, Washer Dryer in building Across from park, Heat & Hot Water Included!!! What else can you ask for? Please call for an appointment ASAP! Available for immediate occupancy! This one obviously wont last. Close to all transportation, schools and shopping NO PETS AS PER CONDO ASSOCIATION