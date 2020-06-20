All apartments in North Bergen
Find more places like 7812 HUDSON AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bergen, NJ
/
7812 HUDSON AVE
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:48 AM

7812 HUDSON AVE

7812 Hudson Ave · (201) 659-8600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Bergen
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

7812 Hudson Ave, North Bergen, NJ 07047

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location, Location, Location! RENOVATED spacious, bright, two bedroom/ one bath apartment located steps from NYC transportation. This freshly renovated apartment offers new ceramic tile and hardwood floors throughout, and brand new stove & refrigerator. Central A/C, Washer Dryer in building Across from park, Heat & Hot Water Included!!! What else can you ask for? Please call for an appointment ASAP! Available for immediate occupancy! This one obviously wont last. Close to all transportation, schools and shopping NO PETS AS PER CONDO ASSOCIATION

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7812 HUDSON AVE have any available units?
7812 HUDSON AVE has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7812 HUDSON AVE have?
Some of 7812 HUDSON AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7812 HUDSON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7812 HUDSON AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7812 HUDSON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7812 HUDSON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bergen.
Does 7812 HUDSON AVE offer parking?
No, 7812 HUDSON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 7812 HUDSON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7812 HUDSON AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7812 HUDSON AVE have a pool?
No, 7812 HUDSON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7812 HUDSON AVE have accessible units?
No, 7812 HUDSON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7812 HUDSON AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7812 HUDSON AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7812 HUDSON AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7812 HUDSON AVE has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7812 HUDSON AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hudson Mews
1305 Paterson Plank Road
North Bergen, NJ 07047
Hudson Ridge
7312 2-H Boulevard East
North Bergen, NJ 07047
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd
North Bergen, NJ 07047
The Duchess
7601 River Rd
North Bergen, NJ 07047
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd
North Bergen, NJ 07093

Similar Pages

North Bergen 1 BedroomsNorth Bergen 2 Bedrooms
North Bergen Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Bergen Apartments with Parking
North Bergen Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Pearl River, NYPelham Manor, NYIrvington, NYAirmont, NYRahway, NJHastings-on-Hudson, NYSleepy Hollow, NYKings Point, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity