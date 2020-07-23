All apartments in North Bergen
Find more places like 760 River Rd 14.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bergen, NJ
/
760 River Rd 14
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

760 River Rd 14

760 River Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bergen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

760 River Road, North Bergen, NJ 07047
Edgewater

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
game room
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
yoga
NO BROKER FEE MODERN LUXURY! - Property Id: 211743

NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS ON THE HUDSON ON THE EDGEWATER BORDER!
*6 WEEKS FREE*
*NO BROKER FEE*
*NO AMENITY FEE*
*FREE SHUTTLE*
HUGE CLOSETS
MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS
TALL STORAGE CABINETS
STAINLESS STEEL DUAL CONVECTION OVEN
PULL-OUT PANTRY
HUGE FRENCH DOOR REFRIGERATOR
FLOOR-TO-CEILING WINDOWS
BACK-PAINTED GLASS TILE BACKSPLASH
ANTIBACTERIAL SOLID QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS
POWERFUL INDUCTION COOKTOP
UNDER-CABINET LED LIGHTING
EUROPEAN OAK SOLID HARDWOOD FLOORING
EXTRA QUIET INTEGRATED FINISH BOSCH DISHWASHER
HEATED LOUNGE POOL
HOT TUB
PRIVATE CABANA BEDS
DIRECT SUN CHAISES
LOUNGING PODS
THE WELLNESS CENTER
STEAM ROOM
SAUNA
MASSAGE ROOM
GROUP FITNESS
WEIGHT & CARDIO ROOM
JUICE BAR
THE VERANDA
YOGA DECK
TABLE TENNIS
COVERED TRELLIS SEATING
FIRE PIT LOUNGES
OUTDOOR SALON WITH BUILT-IN SEATING & CAFE TABLES
PARTY LOUNGE
WINE BAR ROOM
GAME ROOM
SKYLINE OVERLOOK
ROOFTOP KITCHEN
CO WORKING & CONFERENCES SPACE
CHILDRENS ART & ENTERTAINMENT STUDIO
*PRICES & TERMS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/760-river-rd-north-bergen-nj-unit-14/211743
Property Id 211743

(RLNE5938516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 River Rd 14 have any available units?
760 River Rd 14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bergen, NJ.
What amenities does 760 River Rd 14 have?
Some of 760 River Rd 14's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 River Rd 14 currently offering any rent specials?
760 River Rd 14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 River Rd 14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 760 River Rd 14 is pet friendly.
Does 760 River Rd 14 offer parking?
No, 760 River Rd 14 does not offer parking.
Does 760 River Rd 14 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 760 River Rd 14 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 River Rd 14 have a pool?
Yes, 760 River Rd 14 has a pool.
Does 760 River Rd 14 have accessible units?
No, 760 River Rd 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 760 River Rd 14 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 760 River Rd 14 has units with dishwashers.
Does 760 River Rd 14 have units with air conditioning?
No, 760 River Rd 14 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd
North Bergen, NJ 07047
The Duchess
7601 River Rd
North Bergen, NJ 07047
Hudson Ridge
7312 2-H Boulevard East
North Bergen, NJ 07047
Hudson Mews
1305 Paterson Plank Road
North Bergen, NJ 07047
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd
North Bergen, NJ 07093

Similar Pages

North Bergen 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNorth Bergen 2 Bedroom Apartments
North Bergen Accessible ApartmentsNorth Bergen Dog Friendly Apartments
North Bergen Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJHartsdale, NYSands Point, NYPort Washington, NYGreat Neck Estates, NYPiermont, NYWoodland Park, NJ
Woodmere, NYSleepy Hollow, NYElmont, NYHawthorne, NJLarchmont, NYCliffside Park, NJGarfield, NJGreat Neck Plaza, NYRahway, NJPassaic, NJHastings-on-Hudson, NYPelham Manor, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College