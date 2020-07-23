NO BROKER FEE MODERN LUXURY! - Property Id: 211743
NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS ON THE HUDSON ON THE EDGEWATER BORDER! *6 WEEKS FREE* *NO BROKER FEE* *NO AMENITY FEE* *FREE SHUTTLE* HUGE CLOSETS MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS TALL STORAGE CABINETS STAINLESS STEEL DUAL CONVECTION OVEN PULL-OUT PANTRY HUGE FRENCH DOOR REFRIGERATOR FLOOR-TO-CEILING WINDOWS BACK-PAINTED GLASS TILE BACKSPLASH ANTIBACTERIAL SOLID QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS POWERFUL INDUCTION COOKTOP UNDER-CABINET LED LIGHTING EUROPEAN OAK SOLID HARDWOOD FLOORING EXTRA QUIET INTEGRATED FINISH BOSCH DISHWASHER HEATED LOUNGE POOL HOT TUB PRIVATE CABANA BEDS DIRECT SUN CHAISES LOUNGING PODS THE WELLNESS CENTER STEAM ROOM SAUNA MASSAGE ROOM GROUP FITNESS WEIGHT & CARDIO ROOM JUICE BAR THE VERANDA YOGA DECK TABLE TENNIS COVERED TRELLIS SEATING FIRE PIT LOUNGES OUTDOOR SALON WITH BUILT-IN SEATING & CAFE TABLES PARTY LOUNGE WINE BAR ROOM GAME ROOM SKYLINE OVERLOOK ROOFTOP KITCHEN CO WORKING & CONFERENCES SPACE CHILDRENS ART & ENTERTAINMENT STUDIO *PRICES & TERMS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/760-river-rd-north-bergen-nj-unit-14/211743 Property Id 211743
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 760 River Rd 14 have any available units?
760 River Rd 14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bergen, NJ.
What amenities does 760 River Rd 14 have?
Some of 760 River Rd 14's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 River Rd 14 currently offering any rent specials?
760 River Rd 14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 River Rd 14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 760 River Rd 14 is pet friendly.
Does 760 River Rd 14 offer parking?
No, 760 River Rd 14 does not offer parking.
Does 760 River Rd 14 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 760 River Rd 14 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 River Rd 14 have a pool?
Yes, 760 River Rd 14 has a pool.
Does 760 River Rd 14 have accessible units?
No, 760 River Rd 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 760 River Rd 14 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 760 River Rd 14 has units with dishwashers.
Does 760 River Rd 14 have units with air conditioning?
No, 760 River Rd 14 does not have units with air conditioning.