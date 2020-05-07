All apartments in North Bergen
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:30 AM

7505 PALISADE AVE

7505 Palisade Ave · (201) 795-5200
Location

7505 Palisade Ave, North Bergen, NJ 07047

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B2 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Tastefully and Completely renovated 1 bedroom in Pre War Building features Stainless Steel Appliances, sparkling white subway tile in Kitchen with walk-in shower Bathroom, along with porcelain floors. Unit has high ceilings and custom built closet space. Laundry Room in building for continued convenience. Convenient location for transportation, shopping and restaurants. Close to Blvd East and North Hudson Park area. Heat & Hot Water included in Rent. This will not last! Renter’s Insurance required, and a refundable $250 move-in fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7505 PALISADE AVE have any available units?
7505 PALISADE AVE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7505 PALISADE AVE have?
Some of 7505 PALISADE AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7505 PALISADE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7505 PALISADE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7505 PALISADE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7505 PALISADE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bergen.
Does 7505 PALISADE AVE offer parking?
No, 7505 PALISADE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 7505 PALISADE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7505 PALISADE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7505 PALISADE AVE have a pool?
No, 7505 PALISADE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7505 PALISADE AVE have accessible units?
No, 7505 PALISADE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7505 PALISADE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7505 PALISADE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7505 PALISADE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7505 PALISADE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
