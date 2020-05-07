7505 PALISADE AVE

Amenities

Tastefully and Completely renovated 1 bedroom in Pre War Building features Stainless Steel Appliances, sparkling white subway tile in Kitchen with walk-in shower Bathroom, along with porcelain floors. Unit has high ceilings and custom built closet space. Laundry Room in building for continued convenience. Convenient location for transportation, shopping and restaurants. Close to Blvd East and North Hudson Park area. Heat & Hot Water included in Rent. This will not last! Renter’s Insurance required, and a refundable $250 move-in fee.