North Bergen, NJ
7117 PARK AVE
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

7117 PARK AVE

7117 Park Ave · (201) 798-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7117 Park Ave, North Bergen, NJ 07047

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,675

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Newly renovated One Bedroom in a desirable location along Park Avenue INCLUDES One Car Parking, Heat and Hot Water! This home offers gorgeous bamboo hardwood flooring and LED recessed lighting throughout. Modern Kitchen offers Stainless Steel appliances and abundant cabinet space. Generously sized living and dining areas ample enhance this home. Bedroom is wonderfully sized and there is ample closet space in every room - 4 closets in total. Modern bath offers designer vanity and fixtures. The Park Condos offers a well-maintained building, extra storage space and on-site laundry room. Ultra-convenient location just off Boulevard East makes this home close to transportation to Manhattan and Hoboken. Shopping, restaurants and nearby North Hudson James Braddock Park highlight this as a great home. Available for immediate move-in! Welcome home! Walkthrough Video available. Tenant pays First Month’s Rent, 1 1/2 Month Security Deposit, and One Month Brokers Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7117 PARK AVE have any available units?
7117 PARK AVE has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7117 PARK AVE have?
Some of 7117 PARK AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7117 PARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7117 PARK AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7117 PARK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7117 PARK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bergen.
Does 7117 PARK AVE offer parking?
Yes, 7117 PARK AVE offers parking.
Does 7117 PARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7117 PARK AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7117 PARK AVE have a pool?
No, 7117 PARK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7117 PARK AVE have accessible units?
No, 7117 PARK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7117 PARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7117 PARK AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7117 PARK AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7117 PARK AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
