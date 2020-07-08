7117 PARK AVE

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Newly renovated One Bedroom in a desirable location along Park Avenue INCLUDES One Car Parking, Heat and Hot Water! This home offers gorgeous bamboo hardwood flooring and LED recessed lighting throughout. Modern Kitchen offers Stainless Steel appliances and abundant cabinet space. Generously sized living and dining areas ample enhance this home. Bedroom is wonderfully sized and there is ample closet space in every room - 4 closets in total. Modern bath offers designer vanity and fixtures. The Park Condos offers a well-maintained building, extra storage space and on-site laundry room. Ultra-convenient location just off Boulevard East makes this home close to transportation to Manhattan and Hoboken. Shopping, restaurants and nearby North Hudson James Braddock Park highlight this as a great home. Available for immediate move-in! Welcome home! Walkthrough Video available. Tenant pays First Month’s Rent, 1 1/2 Month Security Deposit, and One Month Brokers Fee.