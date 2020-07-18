126 75TH ST

Amenities
"New Construction" Rental: 4 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom; complete with beautiful vaulted Ceilings in the Master Bedroom and Living-Dining area, bursting with Natural Sunlight, spacious Bedrooms with Southern; a fully equipped EIK w/ White Shaker Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Quartz Counter-Tops, custom designed exposed Brick Wall, Washer & Dryer Hookup in Unit, Recessed LED Lighting and gleaming Hardwood Floors throughout. Conveniently closing Transportation, Restaurants, Shops, Parks and approximately 30 minutes to NYC!