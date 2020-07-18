All apartments in North Bergen
North Bergen, NJ
126 75TH ST
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

126 75TH ST

126 75th Street · (201) 962-9551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

126 75th Street, North Bergen, NJ 07047

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
"New Construction" Rental: 4 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom; complete with beautiful vaulted Ceilings in the Master Bedroom and Living-Dining area, bursting with Natural Sunlight, spacious Bedrooms with Southern; a fully equipped EIK w/ White Shaker Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Quartz Counter-Tops, custom designed exposed Brick Wall, Washer & Dryer Hookup in Unit, Recessed LED Lighting and gleaming Hardwood Floors throughout. Conveniently closing Transportation, Restaurants, Shops, Parks and approximately 30 minutes to NYC!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 75TH ST have any available units?
126 75TH ST has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 126 75TH ST have?
Some of 126 75TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 75TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
126 75TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 75TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 126 75TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bergen.
Does 126 75TH ST offer parking?
No, 126 75TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 126 75TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 75TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 75TH ST have a pool?
No, 126 75TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 126 75TH ST have accessible units?
No, 126 75TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 126 75TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 75TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 126 75TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 75TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
