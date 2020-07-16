All apartments in North Bergen
Find more places like 1025 COLUMBIA AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bergen, NJ
/
1025 COLUMBIA AVE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:11 AM

1025 COLUMBIA AVE

1025 Columbia Avenue · (201) 433-5500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Bergen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1025 Columbia Avenue, North Bergen, NJ 07047

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,375

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

walk in closets
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Welcome home to your bright, sunny & spacious 1bd 1ba apartment. Heat, hot water and cooking gas included in the rent. Unit features 1 large bedroom that can fit a king size bed & has a HUGE walk-in closet. Open concept living/kitchen/dining area. Unit is conveniently located on a quiet dead end street with a park, a short 2 min walk to John F. Kennedy Blvd where the bus runs every few minutes into NYC. Very easy access to NJ transit buses, highways, & all kinds of shopping at your doorstep. **Apartment will be freshly painted next week.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 COLUMBIA AVE have any available units?
1025 COLUMBIA AVE has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1025 COLUMBIA AVE have?
Some of 1025 COLUMBIA AVE's amenities include walk in closets, some paid utils, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 COLUMBIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1025 COLUMBIA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 COLUMBIA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1025 COLUMBIA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bergen.
Does 1025 COLUMBIA AVE offer parking?
No, 1025 COLUMBIA AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1025 COLUMBIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 COLUMBIA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 COLUMBIA AVE have a pool?
No, 1025 COLUMBIA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1025 COLUMBIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 1025 COLUMBIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 COLUMBIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 COLUMBIA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 COLUMBIA AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 COLUMBIA AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1025 COLUMBIA AVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hudson Ridge
7312 2-H Boulevard East
North Bergen, NJ 07047
Hudson Mews
1305 Paterson Plank Road
North Bergen, NJ 07047
The Duchess
7601 River Rd
North Bergen, NJ 07047
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd
North Bergen, NJ 07093
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd
North Bergen, NJ 07047

Similar Pages

North Bergen 1 BedroomsNorth Bergen 2 Bedrooms
North Bergen Accessible ApartmentsNorth Bergen Dog Friendly Apartments
North Bergen Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJHartsdale, NYSands Point, NYPort Washington, NYGreat Neck Estates, NYPiermont, NYWoodland Park, NJ
Woodmere, NYSleepy Hollow, NYElmont, NYHawthorne, NJLarchmont, NYCliffside Park, NJGarfield, NJGreat Neck Plaza, NYRahway, NJPassaic, NJHastings-on-Hudson, NYPelham Manor, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity