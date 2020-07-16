1025 COLUMBIA AVE

Amenities

walk in closets some paid utils oven refrigerator

Welcome home to your bright, sunny & spacious 1bd 1ba apartment. Heat, hot water and cooking gas included in the rent. Unit features 1 large bedroom that can fit a king size bed & has a HUGE walk-in closet. Open concept living/kitchen/dining area. Unit is conveniently located on a quiet dead end street with a park, a short 2 min walk to John F. Kennedy Blvd where the bus runs every few minutes into NYC. Very easy access to NJ transit buses, highways, & all kinds of shopping at your doorstep. **Apartment will be freshly painted next week.**