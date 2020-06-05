All apartments in Morristown
94 MACCULLOCH AVE

94 Macculloch Avenue · (973) 994-9009
Location

94 Macculloch Avenue, Morristown, NJ 07960
Morristown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
3 bed, 3 full bath. 4 levels of living space less than 1/2 mile to the Morristown Green shopping & restaurants, or the train station. Updated EIK, living room & family room. 2 off street spots. Virtual tour available. 3 bed, 3 full bath, side by side 1/2 duplex. Huge 1st floor family room with private entrance. EIK has stainless gas oven, dishwasher & walkout to parking. Bright living room with storage closet. Huge 4th floor master suite has sitting area & private bath. Ceiling fans, overhead & recessed lighting, hardwood & newer carpet throughout. 1/2 mile to Motown Green & nightlife, same to the train station. 1 block to Lidgerwood Park with ball fields & courts. 2 off street parking spots. NTN required, no pets, tenant pays 1 month rent fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 MACCULLOCH AVE have any available units?
94 MACCULLOCH AVE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 94 MACCULLOCH AVE have?
Some of 94 MACCULLOCH AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94 MACCULLOCH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
94 MACCULLOCH AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 MACCULLOCH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 94 MACCULLOCH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morristown.
Does 94 MACCULLOCH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 94 MACCULLOCH AVE does offer parking.
Does 94 MACCULLOCH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 94 MACCULLOCH AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 MACCULLOCH AVE have a pool?
No, 94 MACCULLOCH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 94 MACCULLOCH AVE have accessible units?
No, 94 MACCULLOCH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 94 MACCULLOCH AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 94 MACCULLOCH AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 94 MACCULLOCH AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 94 MACCULLOCH AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
