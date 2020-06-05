94 MACCULLOCH AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

3 bed, 3 full bath. 4 levels of living space less than 1/2 mile to the Morristown Green shopping & restaurants, or the train station. Updated EIK, living room & family room. 2 off street spots. Virtual tour available. 3 bed, 3 full bath, side by side 1/2 duplex. Huge 1st floor family room with private entrance. EIK has stainless gas oven, dishwasher & walkout to parking. Bright living room with storage closet. Huge 4th floor master suite has sitting area & private bath. Ceiling fans, overhead & recessed lighting, hardwood & newer carpet throughout. 1/2 mile to Motown Green & nightlife, same to the train station. 1 block to Lidgerwood Park with ball fields & courts. 2 off street parking spots. NTN required, no pets, tenant pays 1 month rent fee.