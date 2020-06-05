94 MACCULLOCH AVE

Amenities
3 bed, 3 full bath. 4 levels of living space less than 1/2 mile to the Morristown Green shopping & restaurants, or the train station. Updated EIK, living room & family room. 2 off street spots. Virtual tour available. 3 bed, 3 full bath, side by side 1/2 duplex. Huge 1st floor family room with private entrance. EIK has stainless gas oven, dishwasher & walkout to parking. Bright living room with storage closet. Huge 4th floor master suite has sitting area & private bath. Ceiling fans, overhead & recessed lighting, hardwood & newer carpet throughout. 1/2 mile to Motown Green & nightlife, same to the train station. 1 block to Lidgerwood Park with ball fields & courts. 2 off street parking spots. NTN required, no pets, tenant pays 1 month rent fee.