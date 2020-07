Amenities

Desirable townhouse at The Orchards in Holmdel. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and attached one car garage. Master bedroom with box window and two walk-in closets as well as master bathroom. Second floor laundry. Hardwood floors with fireplace in first floor. Within walking distance to shopping and convenient to trains/ New York City, Garden State Parkway