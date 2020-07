Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

COMMUTER'S DELIGHT, ONLY STEPS AWAY FROM RED HOT RED BANK!!! THIS LIGHT, BRIGHT, & TOTALLY RENOVATED 4-BEDROOM CAPE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT IS IN THE SOUGHT-AFTER RIVER PLAZA SECTION OF MIDDLETOWN. NEW KITCHEN, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW BATHROOM, NEW TILE, CEDAR CLOSETS & GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEW HOT WATER HEATER (Aug 2019), FENCED-IN BACKYARD AND PAVER PATIO. YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS THIS ONE. COME & SEE IT TODAY!!!