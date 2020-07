Amenities

Beautiful Saratoga Model with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Escape the city and enjoy the amenities that Marlboro has to offer. This home has an eat in kitchen, family room with fireplace and a screened in porch that leads to the in ground pool and basketball court. The backyard is totally fenced in for privacy. Master bathroom has been redone along with the powder room. Entire upstairs has new carpet and the house was just freshly painted.Home is ready for immediate occupancy. Landlord can give multi year lease. No short term leases. Hurry this won't last