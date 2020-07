Amenities

Custom built grand Colonial home with every upgrade you can imagine available as a Winter Rental. Porcelain and hardwood floors throughout with light colored walls. 7 spacious bedrooms with 4 full bathrooms to share. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Expansive dining room and eat-in kitchen. Finished basement with full bathroom. Large driveway that can accommodate many cars and street parking with no restrictions. Close to Monmouth University. Available 9/7/2020 for 9 months.