Monmouth County, NJ
3 Whistler Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

3 Whistler Drive

3 Whistler Drive · (732) 462-2222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3 Whistler Drive, Monmouth County, NJ 07728
Freehold

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Spacious two bedroom townhouse available on annual or multi-year lease in Independence Square, Freehold Twp. Offers spacious living/dining combo w/cozy wood-burning fireplace and engineered wood floors; a huge eat-in kitchen w/ maple cabinets porceoain tile, granite work surfaces, plus sliders to patio/garden; two large bedrooms each with a walk in closet and ensuite bathroom, plus a balcony overlooking the woods in rear bedroom; main floor half bath off foyer; second floor laundry/washer dryer; loads of storage with extra outdoor closets off patio and balcony. Well maintained community w/pool, tennis, clubhouse convenient to Routes 9/18/33, GSP, Downtown Freehold, Centrastate, Brookdale, Jersey Shore points, NYC transportation. Verifiable good credit/income a must, no pets/smokers please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Whistler Drive have any available units?
3 Whistler Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Whistler Drive have?
Some of 3 Whistler Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Whistler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3 Whistler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Whistler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3 Whistler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth County.
Does 3 Whistler Drive offer parking?
No, 3 Whistler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3 Whistler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Whistler Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Whistler Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3 Whistler Drive has a pool.
Does 3 Whistler Drive have accessible units?
No, 3 Whistler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Whistler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Whistler Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Whistler Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Whistler Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
