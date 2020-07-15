3 Whistler Drive

Amenities

Spacious two bedroom townhouse available on annual or multi-year lease in Independence Square, Freehold Twp. Offers spacious living/dining combo w/cozy wood-burning fireplace and engineered wood floors; a huge eat-in kitchen w/ maple cabinets porceoain tile, granite work surfaces, plus sliders to patio/garden; two large bedrooms each with a walk in closet and ensuite bathroom, plus a balcony overlooking the woods in rear bedroom; main floor half bath off foyer; second floor laundry/washer dryer; loads of storage with extra outdoor closets off patio and balcony. Well maintained community w/pool, tennis, clubhouse convenient to Routes 9/18/33, GSP, Downtown Freehold, Centrastate, Brookdale, Jersey Shore points, NYC transportation. Verifiable good credit/income a must, no pets/smokers please.