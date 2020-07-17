25 Pate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Popular End-Unit in Harmony Glen of Middletown township, includes a Large Family Room with Slider Doors to Backyard, Powder Room and Laundry Room on 1st Level. 2nd Level features Hardwood Floors throughout; a Gas Burning 2-Sided Fireplace; Beautiful Upgraded Kitchen with Cherry Mahogany Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Recessed Lights, Granite Counters and Center Island; Lovely Sun Room off Kitchen with Sliding Doors to Deck. Master Bedroom has 2 Walk-In Closets, Lighted Tray Ceiling and Beautiful Chandelier. Decent credit score is A must. No Pets.