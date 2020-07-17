All apartments in Monmouth County
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:20 AM

25 Pate Drive

25 Pate Drive · (732) 946-9200 ext. 122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

25 Pate Drive, Monmouth County, NJ 07748

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2842 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Popular End-Unit in Harmony Glen of Middletown township, includes a Large Family Room with Slider Doors to Backyard, Powder Room and Laundry Room on 1st Level. 2nd Level features Hardwood Floors throughout; a Gas Burning 2-Sided Fireplace; Beautiful Upgraded Kitchen with Cherry Mahogany Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Recessed Lights, Granite Counters and Center Island; Lovely Sun Room off Kitchen with Sliding Doors to Deck. Master Bedroom has 2 Walk-In Closets, Lighted Tray Ceiling and Beautiful Chandelier. Decent credit score is A must. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Pate Drive have any available units?
25 Pate Drive has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Pate Drive have?
Some of 25 Pate Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Pate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25 Pate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Pate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25 Pate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth County.
Does 25 Pate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25 Pate Drive offers parking.
Does 25 Pate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Pate Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Pate Drive have a pool?
No, 25 Pate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 25 Pate Drive have accessible units?
No, 25 Pate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Pate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Pate Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Pate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Pate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
