Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This charming colonial is located between the NY Ferry and NJ Transit Train not to mention close to the bus and GSP, beaches, dining and shopping. There are hardwood floors throughout, a wood burning fireplace, formal dining room and a basement. nice size yard plus 2 car garage complete this package