1578 Harbor Boulevard 19
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1578 Harbor Boulevard 19

1578 Harbor Road · No Longer Available
Location

1578 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ 08736

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
yoga
NO BROKER FEE WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 222541

*NO BROKER FEE*
*1 MONTH FREE UPFRONT!
*DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES*
*BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY*
Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town. Walk to the ferry and light rail! Restaurants, and shopping right outside the door!

Designed According to Feng Shui Principles
Chestnut Hardwood Floors
Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Surround Sound Speaker Systems
Full-Size Washer and Dryer
Individual Alarm Systems
Two Swimming Pools and Spas
Outdoor Fire Pit and Barbecue Lounge
Pet-Friendly Community with Dog Run
Outdoor Playground
Crayon Corner Play Room
Residents Club with Billiards
Health and Fitness Center
Virtual Fitness Classes
Yoga Room
Golf Simulator
Media Lounge
Theater Room
Covered Parking Garage
24-Hour Concierge Services
24-Hour Maintenance
*Prices are subject to change*
*OTHER INVENTORY AVAILABLE*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/222541
Property Id 222541

(RLNE5926487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1578 Harbor Boulevard 19 have any available units?
1578 Harbor Boulevard 19 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monmouth County, NJ.
What amenities does 1578 Harbor Boulevard 19 have?
Some of 1578 Harbor Boulevard 19's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1578 Harbor Boulevard 19 currently offering any rent specials?
1578 Harbor Boulevard 19 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1578 Harbor Boulevard 19 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1578 Harbor Boulevard 19 is pet friendly.
Does 1578 Harbor Boulevard 19 offer parking?
Yes, 1578 Harbor Boulevard 19 offers parking.
Does 1578 Harbor Boulevard 19 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1578 Harbor Boulevard 19 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1578 Harbor Boulevard 19 have a pool?
Yes, 1578 Harbor Boulevard 19 has a pool.
Does 1578 Harbor Boulevard 19 have accessible units?
No, 1578 Harbor Boulevard 19 does not have accessible units.
Does 1578 Harbor Boulevard 19 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1578 Harbor Boulevard 19 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1578 Harbor Boulevard 19 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1578 Harbor Boulevard 19 does not have units with air conditioning.
