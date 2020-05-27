1578 Harbor Boulevard 19

Amenities
NO BROKER FEE WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 222541
*NO BROKER FEE*
*1 MONTH FREE UPFRONT!
*DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES*
*BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY*
Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town. Walk to the ferry and light rail! Restaurants, and shopping right outside the door!
Designed According to Feng Shui Principles
Chestnut Hardwood Floors
Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Surround Sound Speaker Systems
Full-Size Washer and Dryer
Individual Alarm Systems
Two Swimming Pools and Spas
Outdoor Fire Pit and Barbecue Lounge
Pet-Friendly Community with Dog Run
Outdoor Playground
Crayon Corner Play Room
Residents Club with Billiards
Health and Fitness Center
Virtual Fitness Classes
Yoga Room
Golf Simulator
Media Lounge
Theater Room
Covered Parking Garage
24-Hour Concierge Services
24-Hour Maintenance
*Prices are subject to change*
*OTHER INVENTORY AVAILABLE*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/222541
Property Id 222541
(RLNE5926487)