143 Clubhouse Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking

Totally remodeled open,airy spacious townhome decorated in pleasant neutral colors is ready for your most particular tenants. All this & minutes from shopping, NYC bus & train. Finest materials used including cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances,upgraded w/w,decorative molding, 6 panel doors, beautiful window coverings. Huge kit. overlooks private rear fenced yd & trees.Formal dining rm overlooks huge dramatic 2 story livingrm.Third flr had lg master & lg 2nd bedrm w/window seat.Master & livingrm has wiring for flat screened TV. All bthrms remodeled & gorgeous.Finished basement,recently remodeled can be used as office,playroom,family room. Landlord wants excellent credit and verifiable income. May consider small pet. Please follow guidelines under agent notes.