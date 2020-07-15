143 Clubhouse Drive

Amenities
Totally remodeled open,airy spacious townhome decorated in pleasant neutral colors is ready for your most particular tenants. All this & minutes from shopping, NYC bus & train. Finest materials used including cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances,upgraded w/w,decorative molding, 6 panel doors, beautiful window coverings. Huge kit. overlooks private rear fenced yd & trees.Formal dining rm overlooks huge dramatic 2 story livingrm.Third flr had lg master & lg 2nd bedrm w/window seat.Master & livingrm has wiring for flat screened TV. All bthrms remodeled & gorgeous.Finished basement,recently remodeled can be used as office,playroom,family room. Landlord wants excellent credit and verifiable income. May consider small pet. Please follow guidelines under agent notes.