143 Clubhouse Drive
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:48 PM

143 Clubhouse Drive

143 Clubhouse Dr · (732) 972-1935
Location

143 Clubhouse Dr, Monmouth County, NJ 07748

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
Totally remodeled open,airy spacious townhome decorated in pleasant neutral colors is ready for your most particular tenants. All this & minutes from shopping, NYC bus & train. Finest materials used including cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances,upgraded w/w,decorative molding, 6 panel doors, beautiful window coverings. Huge kit. overlooks private rear fenced yd & trees.Formal dining rm overlooks huge dramatic 2 story livingrm.Third flr had lg master & lg 2nd bedrm w/window seat.Master & livingrm has wiring for flat screened TV. All bthrms remodeled & gorgeous.Finished basement,recently remodeled can be used as office,playroom,family room. Landlord wants excellent credit and verifiable income. May consider small pet. Please follow guidelines under agent notes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Clubhouse Drive have any available units?
143 Clubhouse Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 143 Clubhouse Drive have?
Some of 143 Clubhouse Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Clubhouse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
143 Clubhouse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Clubhouse Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 143 Clubhouse Drive is pet friendly.
Does 143 Clubhouse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 143 Clubhouse Drive offers parking.
Does 143 Clubhouse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 Clubhouse Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Clubhouse Drive have a pool?
No, 143 Clubhouse Drive does not have a pool.
Does 143 Clubhouse Drive have accessible units?
No, 143 Clubhouse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Clubhouse Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 Clubhouse Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Clubhouse Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 Clubhouse Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
