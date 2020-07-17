All apartments in Monmouth County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM

1422 Bay Plz

1422 Bay Plaza · No Longer Available
Location

1422 Bay Plaza, Monmouth County, NJ 07719

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled single family home in a fantastic location in Wall Township. This two bedroom navy blue charmer was completely renovated from the studs in 2012 and is in immaculate condition. It gets great natural light, offers hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, neutral paint, attractive light fixtures, central a/c & gas warm air heat, gorgeous kitchen and bath, and even more recently refinished hardwood floors (fall 2019). There are sliders that lead to the home's big back yard with deck and included storage shed. Landlord looking for tenant with good credit & verifiable employment/income. Sorry, no pets, and smoking is strictly forbidden. Tenant responsible for utilities, lawn care & snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 Bay Plz have any available units?
1422 Bay Plz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monmouth County, NJ.
What amenities does 1422 Bay Plz have?
Some of 1422 Bay Plz's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 Bay Plz currently offering any rent specials?
1422 Bay Plz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 Bay Plz pet-friendly?
No, 1422 Bay Plz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth County.
Does 1422 Bay Plz offer parking?
Yes, 1422 Bay Plz offers parking.
Does 1422 Bay Plz have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1422 Bay Plz offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 Bay Plz have a pool?
No, 1422 Bay Plz does not have a pool.
Does 1422 Bay Plz have accessible units?
No, 1422 Bay Plz does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 Bay Plz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1422 Bay Plz has units with dishwashers.
Does 1422 Bay Plz have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1422 Bay Plz has units with air conditioning.
