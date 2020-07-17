1422 Bay Plz

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Remodeled single family home in a fantastic location in Wall Township. This two bedroom navy blue charmer was completely renovated from the studs in 2012 and is in immaculate condition. It gets great natural light, offers hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, neutral paint, attractive light fixtures, central a/c & gas warm air heat, gorgeous kitchen and bath, and even more recently refinished hardwood floors (fall 2019). There are sliders that lead to the home's big back yard with deck and included storage shed. Landlord looking for tenant with good credit & verifiable employment/income. Sorry, no pets, and smoking is strictly forbidden. Tenant responsible for utilities, lawn care & snow removal.