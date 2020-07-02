All apartments in Keyport
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:01 PM

Green Grove Terrace

99 Green Grove Avenue · (732) 943-1821
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

99 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ 07735

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 54A · Avail. now

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 604 sqft

Unit 61 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 604 sqft

Unit 80 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 604 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 46 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,625

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Green Grove Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Green Grove . . . Just minutes from the beach and amusement park, and within walking distance to many shopping centers. Our convenient location puts you near the Garden State Parkway and Highway 36. The express bus to NYC is just up the street. Were located between the Hazlet and Matawan train stations. Living at Green Grove gives you the location that you want, the convenience that you need, and the amenities that you deserve.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 (non-refundable)
limit: 1
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Small pets accepted with Breed and Weight Restrictions. Call for details.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Green Grove Terrace have any available units?
Green Grove Terrace has 4 units available starting at $1,240 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Green Grove Terrace have?
Some of Green Grove Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Green Grove Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Green Grove Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Green Grove Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Green Grove Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Green Grove Terrace offer parking?
No, Green Grove Terrace does not offer parking.
Does Green Grove Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Green Grove Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Green Grove Terrace have a pool?
No, Green Grove Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Green Grove Terrace have accessible units?
No, Green Grove Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Green Grove Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, Green Grove Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Green Grove Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Green Grove Terrace has units with air conditioning.

