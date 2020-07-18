136 Amberly Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Recently renovated, this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom annual rental in Covered Bridge is move-in ready! An outside, 3- season room leads into an open concept living room/dining area complete with newer flooring and an abundance of recessed lighting. The kitchen features: granite counter-tops, newer stainless steel appliances, and a plenty of working space! 2 spacious bedrooms are a few steps down the hallway, along with a meticulously maintained bathroom with a granite counter-top vanity. Additional amenities include: a large laundry room offer the kitchen, newer washer/dryer, newer hot water heater, and new AC units in each bedroom. If you are looking for a pristine rental opportunity, do not miss out! Must be 55+ to be considered.