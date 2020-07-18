All apartments in Monmouth County
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:35 PM

136 Amberly Drive

136 Amberly Drive · (609) 693-5002
Location

136 Amberly Drive, Monmouth County, NJ 07726

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit M · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1014 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Recently renovated, this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom annual rental in Covered Bridge is move-in ready! An outside, 3- season room leads into an open concept living room/dining area complete with newer flooring and an abundance of recessed lighting. The kitchen features: granite counter-tops, newer stainless steel appliances, and a plenty of working space! 2 spacious bedrooms are a few steps down the hallway, along with a meticulously maintained bathroom with a granite counter-top vanity. Additional amenities include: a large laundry room offer the kitchen, newer washer/dryer, newer hot water heater, and new AC units in each bedroom. If you are looking for a pristine rental opportunity, do not miss out! Must be 55+ to be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Amberly Drive have any available units?
136 Amberly Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 136 Amberly Drive have?
Some of 136 Amberly Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Amberly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
136 Amberly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Amberly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 136 Amberly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth County.
Does 136 Amberly Drive offer parking?
No, 136 Amberly Drive does not offer parking.
Does 136 Amberly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 136 Amberly Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Amberly Drive have a pool?
No, 136 Amberly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 136 Amberly Drive have accessible units?
No, 136 Amberly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Amberly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Amberly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Amberly Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 136 Amberly Drive has units with air conditioning.
