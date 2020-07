Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Summer Rental! Sea Girt Estates Section The perfect summer getaway is waiting for you! Close to local shops and restaurants and a short bike ride to the beach. Nicely appointed Cape has 3 bedrooms and will allow well behaved pets. Gas Grill and owner will provide 2 bikes and 2 beach badges. Two week rentals perferred. July or Aug $7500 each2 weeks $4000 1 week considered $2300