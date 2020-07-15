All apartments in Monmouth County
Find more places like 115 State Route 33.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monmouth County, NJ
/
115 State Route 33
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:47 PM

115 State Route 33

115 State Route 33 · (732) 536-4400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

115 State Route 33, Monmouth County, NJ 07728

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2535 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious rental in Freehold! This property offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a brick fireplace in the family room & a full basement. Hardwood floors in the dining room, halls & 3 of the 4 bedrooms. House has been recently hooked up to public water & public sewer. The bedroom on the first floor also has a additional room which could be used as an office, nursery or den. First floor bathroom has been recently updated. The house is very private and has a nice size back yard which backs up to woods. Great for entertaining. Conveniently located to shopping & transportation. No Smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 State Route 33 have any available units?
115 State Route 33 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 State Route 33 have?
Some of 115 State Route 33's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 State Route 33 currently offering any rent specials?
115 State Route 33 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 State Route 33 pet-friendly?
No, 115 State Route 33 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth County.
Does 115 State Route 33 offer parking?
Yes, 115 State Route 33 offers parking.
Does 115 State Route 33 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 State Route 33 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 State Route 33 have a pool?
No, 115 State Route 33 does not have a pool.
Does 115 State Route 33 have accessible units?
No, 115 State Route 33 does not have accessible units.
Does 115 State Route 33 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 State Route 33 has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 State Route 33 have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 State Route 33 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 115 State Route 33?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Green Grove Terrace
99 Green Grove Avenue
Keyport, NJ 07735
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Ken Gardens
400 Matawan Ave
Cliffwood Beach, NJ 07721
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr
Tinton Falls, NJ 07753
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl
Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
The Heights at Spring Lake
2412 State Route 71
Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
Country Club
2 Country Club Road
Eatontown, NJ 07724
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue
Neptune City, NJ 07753

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJLong Branch, NJOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJ
Princeton, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJWestfield, NJManasquan, NJLittle Silver, NJBrielle, NJBradley Beach, NJAsbury Park, NJMonmouth Beach, NJ
West Freehold, NJWest Belmar, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJRed Bank, NJBelmar, NJFreehold, NJTinton Falls, NJVista Center, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJPoint Pleasant, NJEatontown, NJMorganville, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynPrinceton University
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity