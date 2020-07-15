115 State Route 33

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious rental in Freehold! This property offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a brick fireplace in the family room & a full basement. Hardwood floors in the dining room, halls & 3 of the 4 bedrooms. House has been recently hooked up to public water & public sewer. The bedroom on the first floor also has a additional room which could be used as an office, nursery or den. First floor bathroom has been recently updated. The house is very private and has a nice size back yard which backs up to woods. Great for entertaining. Conveniently located to shopping & transportation. No Smokers.