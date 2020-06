Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

WINTER RENTAL!!This beautifully maintained and impeccably kept home, tucked away on a quiet street and just a short walk to the beach is the perfect place to spend the off season. This fully furnished home features gas heat; central AC; an eat-in kitchen with granite counters and modern appliances; living room sliders leading to a rear deck and a fully fenced & landscaped yard providing privacy and tranquility.