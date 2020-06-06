All apartments in Monmouth Beach
Find more places like 55 Ocean Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monmouth Beach, NJ
/
55 Ocean Avenue
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:28 AM

55 Ocean Avenue

55 Ocean Avenue · (732) 996-6651
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Monmouth Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

55 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ 07750
Monmouth Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14B · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1628 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
game room
pool
sauna
tennis court
You cannot beat the views of this ''B'' end unit on the 14th floor of The Admiralty. It offers 2 bedrooms + den with a wraparound porch off the living room. A large dining room where you can enjoy all your meals looking at spectacular views! the kitchen has updated appliances and a nook. The master has beautiful built-in's, 2 full baths & plenty of closet space throughout the entire unit. The Admiralty offers 24-hour concierge, on-site management, beautiful beaches with direct access; beach chairs & umbrellas supplied, a heated pool & tennis courts. Fitness & game rooms, dry sauna & locker rooms, and lounge with your own liquor locker. Beach living at it finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
55 Ocean Avenue has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55 Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 55 Ocean Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
55 Ocean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 55 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth Beach.
Does 55 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
No, 55 Ocean Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 55 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 Ocean Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 55 Ocean Avenue has a pool.
Does 55 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 55 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Ocean Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 55 Ocean Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Monmouth Beach 1 BedroomsMonmouth Beach 2 Bedrooms
Monmouth Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMonmouth Beach Apartments with Balcony
Monmouth Beach Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJ
West New York, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJOakhurst, NJSayreville, NJLawrence, NYSpring Lake, NJCliffside Park, NJPoint Pleasant, NJ
Roselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJIsland Park, NYWoodmere, NYEast Rockaway, NYBay Park, NYGarwood, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJLynbrook, NYFranklin Square, NYHewlett, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity