55 Ocean Avenue

You cannot beat the views of this ''B'' end unit on the 14th floor of The Admiralty. It offers 2 bedrooms + den with a wraparound porch off the living room. A large dining room where you can enjoy all your meals looking at spectacular views! the kitchen has updated appliances and a nook. The master has beautiful built-in's, 2 full baths & plenty of closet space throughout the entire unit. The Admiralty offers 24-hour concierge, on-site management, beautiful beaches with direct access; beach chairs & umbrellas supplied, a heated pool & tennis courts. Fitness & game rooms, dry sauna & locker rooms, and lounge with your own liquor locker. Beach living at it finest!