All apartments in Monmouth Beach
Find more places like 32 MEREDITH CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monmouth Beach, NJ
/
32 MEREDITH CT
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:35 PM

32 MEREDITH CT

32 Meredith Court · (917) 774-9242
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Monmouth Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

32 Meredith Court, Monmouth Beach, NJ 07750
Monmouth Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$38,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
guest suite
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
tennis court
Stunning custom home updated in 2015 with open layout on quiet street, 1 block to the beach, 5 BR, 3.5 BTH, 5 badges to MBBP, Rooftop Deck and 1st FL Guest Suite, 2 Home Offices and two fireplaces. Exquisite sun drenched open layout w/ gorgeous Great Room, EIK w/custom cabinetry, highend appliances, large island & breakfast area. 1st floor private Guest Suite w/ Full Bath. Great Room / Living Room is the perfect spot for entertaining with a massive sectional & Ping Pong table. 2 private home offices (1st fl den & Master Bedroom), 2-car attached garage, large deck off of Great Room w/ modern furniture & grill. Rooftop deck with phenomenal ocean views. 1 hour commute to NYC + close to Pier Village, Asbury Park & Red Bank. Close to park & tennis courts. Enjoy the BEST summer in one of the greatest shore towns!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 MEREDITH CT have any available units?
32 MEREDITH CT has a unit available for $38,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32 MEREDITH CT have?
Some of 32 MEREDITH CT's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 MEREDITH CT currently offering any rent specials?
32 MEREDITH CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 MEREDITH CT pet-friendly?
No, 32 MEREDITH CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monmouth Beach.
Does 32 MEREDITH CT offer parking?
Yes, 32 MEREDITH CT does offer parking.
Does 32 MEREDITH CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 MEREDITH CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 MEREDITH CT have a pool?
No, 32 MEREDITH CT does not have a pool.
Does 32 MEREDITH CT have accessible units?
No, 32 MEREDITH CT does not have accessible units.
Does 32 MEREDITH CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 MEREDITH CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 MEREDITH CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 MEREDITH CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 32 MEREDITH CT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Monmouth Beach 1 BedroomsMonmouth Beach 2 Bedrooms
Monmouth Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMonmouth Beach Apartments with Balcony
Monmouth Beach Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJ
West New York, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJOakhurst, NJSayreville, NJLawrence, NYSpring Lake, NJCliffside Park, NJPoint Pleasant, NJ
Roselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJIsland Park, NYWoodmere, NYEast Rockaway, NYBay Park, NYGarwood, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJLynbrook, NYFranklin Square, NYHewlett, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity