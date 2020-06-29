297 Milltown Road

Amenities

Gorgeous, Renovated 2nd floor unit just waiting for you to move in. Available immediately. Enjoy everything new from windows to flooring. This unit offers beautiful outside lighting, Eat in Kitchen with all new appliances including a dishwasher & Microwave, New full bathroom, New flooring throughout the spacious living area, bedroom & bonus room ready for your imagination. Bonus room could be a second bedroom, office, closet or just use it for xtra storage, you decide. Ceiling fans in each room, Rent is only $1,325 and that INCLUDES Water and Heat. Landlord also paying the commission. Home offers a circular driveway with 2 parking spaces. Conveniently located close to Rutgers University, Hospitals, Shopping, and Restaurants. Close to bus stops, Route 18, Route 1,NJ Turnpike and The GS Pkwy. Not to mention Blue Ribbon Schools.