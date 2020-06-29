All apartments in Middlesex County
Find more places like 297 Milltown Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Middlesex County, NJ
/
297 Milltown Road
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:21 AM

297 Milltown Road

297 Milltown Road · (732) 322-0756
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

297 Milltown Road, Middlesex County, NJ 08816

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous, Renovated 2nd floor unit just waiting for you to move in. Available immediately. Enjoy everything new from windows to flooring.  This unit offers beautiful outside lighting, Eat in Kitchen with all new appliances including a dishwasher & Microwave, New full bathroom, New flooring throughout the spacious living area, bedroom & bonus room ready for your imagination. Bonus room could be a second bedroom, office, closet or just use it for xtra storage, you decide.  Ceiling fans in each room, Rent is only $1,325 and that INCLUDES Water and Heat. Landlord also paying the commission.   Home offers a circular driveway with 2 parking spaces. Conveniently located close to Rutgers University, Hospitals, Shopping, and Restaurants. Close to bus stops, Route 18, Route 1,NJ Turnpike and The GS Pkwy. Not to mention Blue Ribbon Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 297 Milltown Road have any available units?
297 Milltown Road has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 297 Milltown Road have?
Some of 297 Milltown Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 297 Milltown Road currently offering any rent specials?
297 Milltown Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 297 Milltown Road pet-friendly?
No, 297 Milltown Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middlesex County.
Does 297 Milltown Road offer parking?
Yes, 297 Milltown Road offers parking.
Does 297 Milltown Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 297 Milltown Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 297 Milltown Road have a pool?
No, 297 Milltown Road does not have a pool.
Does 297 Milltown Road have accessible units?
No, 297 Milltown Road does not have accessible units.
Does 297 Milltown Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 297 Milltown Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 297 Milltown Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 297 Milltown Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 297 Milltown Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road
Woodbridge, NJ 08830
Hunters Glen Apartments
1109 Hunters Glen Dr
Plainsboro Center, NJ 08536
Carlton Club Apartments
186 Carlton Club Dr
Piscataway, NJ 08854
Harbor Terrace Apartments
18 Harbor Terrace #2K
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave
Piscataway, NJ 08854
Stratford Apartments
2 Arcade Ln
Old Bridge, NJ 08857
Valley Manor
131 Marina Dr
Middlesex County, NJ 08817
The Quincy
120 Neilson St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJ
Summit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJFreehold, NJMorganville, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJRobertsville, NJRahway, NJLinden, NJ
Metuchen, NJKeyport, NJKeansburg, NJDunellen, NJWoodbridge, NJSouth Plainfield, NJMatawan, NJSomerville, NJCliffwood Beach, NJCarteret, NJIselin, NJHighland Park, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity