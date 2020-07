Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher bathtub oven smoke-free units Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage guest parking online portal

Located in Highland Park, NJ, Riverview Manor is conveniently situated near three major highways (Routes 1, 18 and the NJ Turnpike), shopping, restaurants and county parks. Recently renovated building exteriors and park like grounds complement our newly renovated apartments which include new appliances, ceramic tiled kitchens and bathrooms, refinished hardwood floors and spacious floor plans.



Once you visit our community, you will want to call Riverview Manor your new home.