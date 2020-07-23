128 Apartments for rent in Somerset County, NJ📍
The Lena
100 River Park Dr, Raritan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Pet-friendly community featuring pool, tennis court, clubhouse and business center. Short drive to Char Steakhouse for fine dining or to Raritan Valley Park for recreation.
Watchung
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
Studio
$1,685
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1241 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Bound Brook
Bound Brook Apartments
73B Codrington Dr, Bound Brook, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,269
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
525 sqft
This community offers residents on-site parking, 24-hour emergency maintenance and a pet-friendly environment. Apartments include hardwood flooring, high-speed internet access, and free heat and hot water. Chimney Rock West and Codrington Park are both nearby.
AVE Somerset
199 Pierce Street, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,985
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1168 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Somerset for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
North Plainfield
Watchung View Apartments
650 Somerset St, North Plainfield, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
465 sqft
Watchung Apartments offers residents a park like setting, hardwood floors, tiled bathrooms, laundry facilities on each floor, on-site parking, air conditioning, free heat & hot water and cooking gas.
Douglass Gardens
462 Hamilton St Apt. A, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
780 sqft
These garden-style apartments are within a short drive of Rutgers University, Highland Park and area shops. Apartments feature ceramic-tiled bathrooms, energy-efficient appliances and large closets. On-site playground and green space. Pet-friendly.
269, N. 1-st, Ave. B
269 N 1st Ave, Manville, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1300 sqft
Lovely Cute, Spacious, Sunny, 2 Bdrms - Property Id: 45252 Live in style. Treasure your time in this special home.
227 Lindsey Ct
227 Lindsey Court, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
GORGEOUS, LOVABLY DESIGNED 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS CAN BE YOURS. Call now: 908-842-3690. Brick, corner Townhome greatly located in prestigious Society Hill III at Somerset in Franklin Park, NJ 08823.
14 Pear Tree Ln
14 Pear Tree Lane, Franklin Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
LIVE IN STYLE in this beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 baths.
19 Woodward Lane
19 Woodward Lane, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1396 sqft
Beautiful Clean 3BR Townhouse to live in. Top public schools in Basking Ridge NJ. Great community and facilities including club house, swimming pool, tennis court, play ground, etc. Plenty of parking spaces.
78 14th St
78 14th Street, Somerset, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,299
2450 sqft
Lovely situated Capecod, a great Home perfectly suited for a loving Family. It is close (10 minutes) to hospitals like St.
102 AUTUMN LN
102 Autumn Lane, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1990 sqft
Meticulously maintained 3-yr old end-unit townhouse, FURNISHED with modern furniture! Granite counter top, hardwood floor, carpet upstairs, and a full unfinished daylight basement for extra storage.
12 NOTTINGHAM WAY
12 Nottingham Way, Somerset, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Well kept end-unit townhome with wood burning fireplace. Second-floor laundry and spacious bedrooms.
20 PINE CT
20 Pine Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Gorgeous 2-Story, 2BR, 2 Bath Pinevale B unit. Updated Kitchen with stainless steel range and tumbled marble backsplash, new lighting, ceiling fans, professional paint, updated washer/dryer. Clubhouse with pool, gym and tennis courts.
57 MORGAN CT
57 Morgan Court, Somerset County, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
A perfect first floor unit with everything updated. Quartz counters, stainless appliances overlooking spacious living and dining room area. New flooring though out and just painted. Garage attached.
31 CAMBRIDGE RD
31 Cambridge Road, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
LOVELY 2BED RM 2 1/2 BATHS TOWNHOME. ONE ATTACHED GARAGE& ADDITIONAL PARKING. PRIVATE PATIO W/ BEAUTIFUL BACK YARD. LIVING RM W/ FIRE PLACE. SKYLIGHT AT FOYER.NEW GARAGE DOOR.
South Bound Brook
210 Johnson Street
210 Johnson St, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
2050 sqft
This is a 2 Bedroom Town home Approx. 2,050 Sq.Ft. Includes - 550 sq.ft.
84 KINGSBERRY DR
84 Kingsberry Drive, Six Mile Run, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1564 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well maintained 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with basement in popular Kingsberry Acres in desirable Somerset, First level has a living room with high ceilings and fire place, a sunken dining room, kitchen with pantry.
15 PATRIOT HILL DR
15 Patriot Hill Drive, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
Pristine Townsend unit with hard wood flooring on 1st and 2nd Floors, 18*13 Loft makes great 4th bedroom, Finished basement with upgraded flooring, Rec room, Office, Pantry and Storage Rm, recessed lights and upgraded shades.
14 DE PALMA CT
14 Depalma Ct, Somerset, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Well maintained & updated 3 Bedrooms & 2-1/2 Bathrooms Townhouse in Franklin Twp. Updated baths, kitchen w/ granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors on first floor. Master bdrm w/full bath.
370 POTOMAC DR
370 Potomac Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1050 sqft
Top floor Essex II model in Spring Ridge - 2 bedrms & 2 baths with open floor plan, cathedral ceilings & skylights! Updated kitchen with window has SS appliances, granite & backsplash. Gorgeous wood floors throughout. Recently replaced roof.
106 BROKAW CT
106 Brokaw Court, Bradley Gardens, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Live in this well maintained 2 bedroom home. Many upgrades including new kitchen granite countertop, marble vanity. All appliances are included and window treatments stay. Attic with lots of storage and lots of closet space.
225 ENGLISH PL
225 English Pl, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Welcome to this nicely updated townhome! This townhome has it all and has been well maintained throughout. The updated eat-in kitchen is spacious to enjoy your favorite meals.
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the colleges located in the Somerset County area include Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Essex County College, Princeton University, and Rutgers University-Newark. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Newark, Elizabeth, Staten Island, New Brunswick, and Levittown have apartments for rent.
