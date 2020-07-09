Amenities

Unit Amenities range air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym lobby package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly concierge conference room doorman e-payments internet access key fob access media room online portal smoke-free community

Rising gracefully above the scenic Raritan River and the Rutgers University campus, The Vue transforms New Brunswick’s skyline and cityscape as never before. The tower’s distinctive contextual architecture commands attention with a cultured, urban vibe.Panoramic views in every direction, a perfect central location, and unprecedented service and convenience make The Vue the most coveted New Brunswick apartments and location. Sophisticated common areas and retail spaces lead to a magnificent, attended residential lobby. Every home offers captivating views and sophisticated interior finishes. Lifestyle amenities and opportunities for casual entertainment range from the expected to the sublime. Additionally, The Vue offers direct access to the New Brunswick NJ Transit train station with service to New York City.Whether you prefer a luxurious New Brunswick rental home or a penthouse condominium, every aspect of life is elevated at The Vue. We invite you to experience what t