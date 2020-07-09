All apartments in New Brunswick
Find more places like The Vue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Brunswick, NJ
/
The Vue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:13 AM

The Vue

110 Somerset St · (732) 595-1616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Brunswick
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

110 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1009 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,859

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

Unit 1504 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,919

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

Unit 1605 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,979

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 843 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1513 · Avail. now

$2,217

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Unit 1511 · Avail. now

$2,289

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

Unit 906 · Avail. now

$2,308

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

See 20+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Vue.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
range
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr gym
lobby
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
concierge
conference room
doorman
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
media room
online portal
smoke-free community
Rising gracefully above the scenic Raritan River and the Rutgers University campus, The Vue transforms New Brunswick&rsquo;s skyline and cityscape as never before. The tower&rsquo;s distinctive contextual architecture commands attention with a cultured, urban vibe.Panoramic views in every direction, a perfect central location, and unprecedented service and convenience make The Vue the&nbsp;most coveted New Brunswick apartments and location. Sophisticated common areas and retail spaces lead to a magnificent, attended residential lobby. Every home offers captivating views and sophisticated interior finishes. Lifestyle amenities and opportunities for casual entertainment range from the expected to the sublime. Additionally, The Vue offers direct access to the New Brunswick NJ Transit train station with service to New York City.Whether you prefer a luxurious New Brunswick rental home or a penthouse condominium, every aspect of life is elevated at The Vue. We invite you to experience what t

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $125
Deposit: One month
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions:
Parking Details: NBPA.
Storage Details: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Vue have any available units?
The Vue has 26 units available starting at $1,859 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Vue have?
Some of The Vue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Vue currently offering any rent specials?
The Vue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Vue pet-friendly?
Yes, The Vue is pet friendly.
Does The Vue offer parking?
Yes, The Vue offers parking.
Does The Vue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Vue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Vue have a pool?
No, The Vue does not have a pool.
Does The Vue have accessible units?
Yes, The Vue has accessible units.
Does The Vue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Vue has units with dishwashers.
Does The Vue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Vue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Vue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Premiere Residences
7 Livingston Ave
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Livingston Terrace
434 Livingston Ave #613
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Riverwatch Commons
10 Dennis St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
The Quincy
120 Neilson St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Colony House
1050 George St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Similar Pages

New Brunswick 1 BedroomsNew Brunswick 2 Bedrooms
New Brunswick Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew Brunswick Apartments with Parking
New Brunswick Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJMorristown, NJ
East Orange, NJTrenton, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJ
Somerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Rutgers University-New BrunswickLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity