Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge fire pit gym pool pool table bike storage yoga accessible elevator business center coffee bar conference room e-payments game room internet access lobby media room online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Introducing Premiere Residences, New Brunswick’s newest collection of studio, 1 and 2-bedroom luxury rentals. Experience our unobstructed views and unrivaled amenities, including concierge service, a state-of-the-art fitness center with yoga studio, karaoke room, billiards room, and stunning Sky Lounge and penthouse roof deck with a pool, all atop the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center right downstairs. Indulge in the convenience that living in the heart of downtown offers, restaurants, cafes, and shops, with the train station just a short walk away.