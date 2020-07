Colony House

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator furnished bathtub carpet microwave oven range Property Amenities business center concierge doorman gym parking garage tennis court on-site laundry

Walk out your door to Buccleuch Park which features 14 tennis courts, jogging trails, ball fields and a fitness trail. Our convenient location is minutes away from Downtown New Brunswick, where all the finest restaurants lie; Rutgers University, St. Peters RWJ Medical Center and great shopping. Easy access to the NJ Turnpike, Routes 18, 1, 27 and 287, and it's only 3 minutes from the N.J. Transit.