Amenities

patio / balcony new construction walk in closets pool accessible furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible pool new construction

This fully furnished furnished WINTER RENTAL will make you feel like you are living in the lap of luxury nestled between downtown Manasquan and the beach, less than a 1/2 mile away. It has 5 bed, 4 bath.The 1st floor has one bedroom with an attached walk through bath. The modern kitchen has a large island to dine around ... great for entertaining. A large dining room and living room overlook the back deck complete with a pool. Four bedrooms and three bathrooms grace the long hallway of the 2nd floor. TWO large MASTER bedrooms have walk-in closets and EN SUITE bathrooms. The 3rd floor is a large open space that can be used for storage or as a play room. The house has NEST system, great for watching utility bills. The back has a ramp helpful for wheel chairs or strollers. No pets or smokers.