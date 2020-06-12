/
3 bedroom apartments
239 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Manasquan, NJ
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
191 4th Avenue
191 4th Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Perfect beach house rental, Clean and Comfortable. Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located just 4 blocks to the beach.There are 2 separate living spaces, central air, large flat screen TV and new appliances.
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
267 Beach Front
267 Beachfront, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
BEACHFRONT SUMMER RENTAL! This wonderful 3 bedroom, 3 full bath house has an open kitchen, dining area and family room w/ fireplace. 1st floor master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and attached master bath. Convenient Mud room/laundry room on 1st floor.
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
397 1st Avenue
397 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1856 sqft
Price reduced for July/August RENTAL at the Jersey Shore. Located few houses from the Manasquan Inlet and Fishermans Cove. This beachy clean 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom beach house is the 3rd house from the beach at the south end of Manasquan.
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
216 4th Avenue
216 4th Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
Weekly Summer Rental- Available June 6 -27 @$3,500 per week. June 27-Aug 1 @ $4,000 per week, two week minimum. Aug 1 -Sept 7 @ $4,500 per week, 2 week minimum. $1,500 deposit. $175 cleaning fee.
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
45 Stockton Lake Boulevard
45 Stockton Lake Boulevard, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Recently updated and spacious 3/4 BR home with in-ground pool, center island kitchen, hardwood floors, 3 full baths, including one with handicap access, C/A, screened side porch, outdoor shower and rooftop deck. June just rented.
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
305 Beachfront
305 Beachfront, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Enjoy the Season with Ocean Views form this three bedroom, two bath second floor apartment. Open concept living with laundry.
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
60 Rogers Avenue
60 Rogers Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
This fully furnished furnished WINTER RENTAL will make you feel like you are living in the lap of luxury nestled between downtown Manasquan and the beach, less than a 1/2 mile away. It has 5 bed, 4 bath.
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
66 1st Avenue
66 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
Furnished WINTER RENTAL avail 10-1-20 to 5-15-21 for $1,475/month plus utilities. CLEAN, spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with washer and dryer. Wonderful backyard for outdoor grilling and dining.
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
344 Euclid Avenue
344 Euclid Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
An extremely rare offering: Absolutely gorgeous and modern home in the heart of Manasquan with an IN-GROUND POOL! Exquisite details in the hardwood floors, wall accents, barn-style doors, amazing Kitchen w/ leathered granite, stainless steel
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
394 1st Avenue
394 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
Great Summer Rental!!! Four Bedrooms, Spacious Living. Now is the time to book your summer rental for the 2020 Season. Available July 11 through Labor Day$2,500 per week July and August available
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
421 1st Avenue
421 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
Great Location! This 4 Bedroom beach cottage is available for May and June at $2,500 per week.Memorial Day Weekend available for $1800 - $2000
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
395 Beach Front
395 Beachfront, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Enjoy amazing ocean views from this 3 bedroom beach front cottage. Available for July$2,800 per week
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
151 3rd Avenue
151 3rd Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Great Summer rental! Nicely appointed beach cottage close to beach and restaurants. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, washer/Dryer, central air, gas grill. 2 blocks to beach. Available $2,000 per week (2 week minimum) 5/23-6/27, $120 Cleaning fee.
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
161 Fletcher Avenue
161 Fletcher Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
Summer Rental 2020! Come see this 4 Br. 3 Bth. Colonial on a great street! There is a bedroom and bath on the first floor for your convience.
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
43 Ocean Avenue
43 Ocean Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
Summer Rental 2020! Great Family Home-4Brs. , 2 Full Bths.,Nice Screened -In Front Porch for Cool Summer Nights! Rear Deck w/grill plus Outdoor Shower.
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
90 Stockton Lake Boulevard
90 Stockton Lake Boulevard, Manasquan, NJ
SUMMER ON STOCKTON LAKE BLVD. Breathtaking water views from this ideally situated home, located close to the beach for tanning and walking, the quaint downtown for shopping, dining and theater, and major transportation.
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
64 1st Avenue
64 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Summer Weekly Rental ($2500 per week) steps to the desirable north end beach.Sleeps 6. Rent includes all utilities and 4 beach badges. Entertain and grill on the deck after a great day on the beach. Security required, cleaning fee.
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
135 3rd Avenue
135 3rd Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL ONLY! Available 9/12/20 - 5/29/20 - PLEASE DO NOT CALL FOR SUMMER! Fully furnished 3BDRM, 2 Full Bath home that is on lagoon and 3 blocks to beach! Open floor plan with beautiful water views from Living Room, Den, Kitchen & MBR.
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
38 Ocean Avenue
38 Ocean Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
Summer Rental!! Luxurious summer rental with spectacular water views. This home has so much to offer words cannot describe this incredible property! Close to all major highways, train station and all that Manasquan has to offer...
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
551 Perch Avenue
551 Perch Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1862 sqft
Summer Rental available dates left are August 1st -August 15th and August 22nd -Labor Day .3 bedroom 2 home has fantastic views of inlet and steps away from Manasquan Beach ! Sleeps 6 2 Queens and 2 twin beds . 1st Floor bedroom and bath .
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
160 1st Avenue
160 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
SUMMER RENTAL! Coastal Living Retreat steps to Beach! Built in 2019! Beautiful & fully furnished 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths. Open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer with laundry sink.
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
111 Sea Girt Avenue
111 Sea Girt Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
Winter Rental. Available 9/9/2020-5/15/2021.This fantastic home in Manasquan features 4 bedrooms including a master bedroom with its own bath and walk in closet.
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
13 Pershing Avenue
13 Pershing Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
August summer rental...
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
6 Pickell Alley
6 Pickell Aly, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Very nice Summer Rental ( 1/2 Season $9,000 Memorial Weekend-July 13th.
