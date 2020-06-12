Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:41 PM

255 Apartments for rent in Manasquan, NJ with balcony

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
191 4th Avenue
191 4th Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Perfect beach house rental, Clean and Comfortable. Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located just 4 blocks to the beach.There are 2 separate living spaces, central air, large flat screen TV and new appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
262 1st Avenue
262 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
Completely renovated, bright & sunny summer retreat located right by the beach in Manasquan! Unit will be nicely furnished, includes one assigned off-street parking space, a large covered porch/balcony overlooking 1st Ave, vaulted/beamed ceilings,

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
267 Beach Front
267 Beachfront, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
BEACHFRONT SUMMER RENTAL! This wonderful 3 bedroom, 3 full bath house has an open kitchen, dining area and family room w/ fireplace. 1st floor master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and attached master bath. Convenient Mud room/laundry room on 1st floor.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
397 1st Avenue
397 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1856 sqft
Price reduced for July/August RENTAL at the Jersey Shore. Located few houses from the Manasquan Inlet and Fishermans Cove. This beachy clean 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom beach house is the 3rd house from the beach at the south end of Manasquan.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
171 First Avenue
171 1st Ave, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Second floor unit has 2 bedrooms, one bath, a large family room, and a kitchen with gas stove. Most of this unit is carpeted. Entrance to the unit is through an elevated East facing deck. Across the street from the beachfront.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
216 4th Avenue
216 4th Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Weekly Summer Rental- Available June 6 -27 @$3,500 per week. June 27-Aug 1 @ $4,000 per week, two week minimum. Aug 1 -Sept 7 @ $4,500 per week, 2 week minimum. $1,500 deposit. $175 cleaning fee.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
45 Stockton Lake Boulevard
45 Stockton Lake Boulevard, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Recently updated and spacious 3/4 BR home with in-ground pool, center island kitchen, hardwood floors, 3 full baths, including one with handicap access, C/A, screened side porch, outdoor shower and rooftop deck. June just rented.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
60 Rogers Avenue
60 Rogers Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
This fully furnished furnished WINTER RENTAL will make you feel like you are living in the lap of luxury nestled between downtown Manasquan and the beach, less than a 1/2 mile away. It has 5 bed, 4 bath.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
66 1st Avenue
66 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
Furnished WINTER RENTAL avail 10-1-20 to 5-15-21 for $1,475/month plus utilities. CLEAN, spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with washer and dryer. Wonderful backyard for outdoor grilling and dining.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
50 1st Avenue
50 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
828 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL avail 7/11-7/18 and 8/15-8/22 for $2,500/week. Just one house to the beach with private access to the North end quite beaches. CLEAN, spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with dishwasher, washer, dryer and built-in microwave.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
429 Euclid Avenue
429 Euclid Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
SUMMER RENTAL - $2200. per week. Owner will consider all summer tenancies. Completely and professionally remodeled with NEW EVERYTHING including granite kitchen, paver patio, custom window treatments, outdoor shower and flat screen TVs.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
161 Fletcher Avenue
161 Fletcher Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
Summer Rental 2020! Come see this 4 Br. 3 Bth. Colonial on a great street! There is a bedroom and bath on the first floor for your convience.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
43 Ocean Avenue
43 Ocean Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2400 sqft
Summer Rental 2020! Great Family Home-4Brs. , 2 Full Bths.,Nice Screened -In Front Porch for Cool Summer Nights! Rear Deck w/grill plus Outdoor Shower.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
90 Stockton Lake Boulevard
90 Stockton Lake Boulevard, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2521 sqft
SUMMER ON STOCKTON LAKE BLVD. Breathtaking water views from this ideally situated home, located close to the beach for tanning and walking, the quaint downtown for shopping, dining and theater, and major transportation.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
64 1st Avenue
64 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Summer Weekly Rental ($2500 per week) steps to the desirable north end beach.Sleeps 6. Rent includes all utilities and 4 beach badges. Entertain and grill on the deck after a great day on the beach. Security required, cleaning fee.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
135 3rd Avenue
135 3rd Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL ONLY! Available 9/12/20 - 5/29/20 - PLEASE DO NOT CALL FOR SUMMER! Fully furnished 3BDRM, 2 Full Bath home that is on lagoon and 3 blocks to beach! Open floor plan with beautiful water views from Living Room, Den, Kitchen & MBR.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
38 Ocean Avenue
38 Ocean Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
5000 sqft
Summer Rental!! Luxurious summer rental with spectacular water views. This home has so much to offer words cannot describe this incredible property! Close to all major highways, train station and all that Manasquan has to offer...

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
551 Perch Avenue
551 Perch Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1862 sqft
Summer Rental available dates left are August 1st -August 15th and August 22nd -Labor Day .3 bedroom 2 home has fantastic views of inlet and steps away from Manasquan Beach ! Sleeps 6 2 Queens and 2 twin beds . 1st Floor bedroom and bath .

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
111 Sea Girt Avenue
111 Sea Girt Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1850 sqft
Winter Rental. Available 9/9/2020-5/15/2021.This fantastic home in Manasquan features 4 bedrooms including a master bedroom with its own bath and walk in closet.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
6 Pickell Alley
6 Pickell Aly, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Very nice Summer Rental ( 1/2 Season $9,000 Memorial Weekend-July 13th.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
51 Allen Avenue
51 Allen Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Sprawling ranch with hardwood floors thoughout for annual rent. Updated, clean & spacious. Home has beautiful paver circular driveway an spacious backyard for entertaining

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
239 Beachfront
239 Beachfront, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1727 sqft
Incredible beachfront, Top Floor, WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL avail 8/15 to 8/22 for $6K.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
157 Beach Front
157 Beachfront, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Summer 2020 !Fantastic beachfront weekly rental! Available for June 13-20 & Sep 5-12, 2020 $4500 per week. Enjoy your beach vacation in this wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath house. Amazing oceanviews from the front porch and 2nd floor balcony.

1 of 11

Last updated February 16 at 07:51am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
294 1st Avenue
294 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Furnished Annual rental.2 bedrooms 1 bath, washer/dryer. This cute home also has a large deck with a gas grill and a 1 car garage. Sorry no pets. No smoking. Security deposit required.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Manasquan, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Manasquan renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

