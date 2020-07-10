/
luxury apartments
100 Luxury Apartments for rent in Manasquan, NJ
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
38 Ocean Avenue
38 Ocean Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
5000 sqft
Luxurious summer rental with spectacular water views. This home has so much to offer words cannot describe this incredible property. Close to all major highways, train station and all that Manasquan has to offer....
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
161 Lake Avenue
161 Lake Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
If your plans for summer include a resort like vacation than look no further than 161 Lake Ave. A tropical oasis just 5 blocks to Manasquans magnificent beaches.
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
262 1st Avenue
262 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
Completely renovated, bright & sunny summer retreat located right by the beach in Manasquan! Unit will be nicely furnished, includes one assigned off-street parking space, a large covered porch/balcony overlooking 1st Ave, vaulted/beamed ceilings,
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
45 Stockton Lake Boulevard
45 Stockton Lake Boulevard, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Recently updated and spacious 3/4 BR home with in-ground pool, center island kitchen, hardwood floors, 3 full baths, including one with handicap access, C/A, screened side porch, outdoor shower and rooftop deck. June just rented.
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
544 Brielle Road
544 Brielle Road, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
Nicely appointed summer rental only a few years old and 3 blocks to the beach! Owner prefers at least a 1 month minimum but call for options. Close to the inlet and beaches this is an ideal getaway.
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
13 Pershing Avenue
13 Pershing Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
August summer rental...
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
512 New York Boulevard
512 New York Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
Stunning home 5 short blocks to beautiful Sea girt Beach! This home is only available from Aug 1st - August 15th only with a 2 week minimum. 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths,Sleeps 10. Outdoor kitchen and flat screen.Great basement to entertain kids.
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
101 Harvard Avenue
101 Harvard Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
SUMMER RENTAL avail 8/1 to 9/13 for $2,700 per week or $14K for the entire term. The classic beach cottage is just 2 blocks the beach and boardwalk, great restaurants, homemade ice cream, and fishing.
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
108 Neptune Place
108 Neptune Place, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
3480 sqft
Still looking to spend your vacation in Sea Girt? This is the first time ever being offered as a summer rental and yes it has a in-ground heated saltwater pool with a Cabana and bath.
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
2 New York Boulevard
2 New York Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
ALREDY RENTED FOR AUGUST.BEST BEACH BLOCK LOCATION! OCEANSIDE & OCEANVIEWS! GORGEOUS STREET, ONE HOUSE IN FROM OCEAN & BOARDS. PLENTY OF DRIVEWAY PARKING, 4-LEVELS OF LIVING FOR SUMMER ENTERTAINING & ENJOYMENT.
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
619 Ocean Avenue
619 Ocean Ave, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
OCEANFRONT BEACH RENTAL- NOW ONLY AVAILABLE 9/1 TO 9/7 FOR $12,000-Located on one of the most private and prestigious enclaves on the New Jersey Shore, ''The Crescent'' is hidden in the quiet beachside town of Sea Girt, a throwback to another time
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
605 Ocean Avenue
605 Ocean Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
The ultimate Oceanfront beach house! This 5 bedroom 4 1/2 bath three level home with expansive balconies overlooking the ocean is available bi-weekly or monthly.
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
306 Philadelphia Boulevard
306 Philadelphia Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2896 sqft
Available 8/1 to 8/15 for $15K. Rent includes all utilities plus the use of 4 beach badges.
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
305 Baltimore Avenue
305 Baltimore Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
SUMMER RENTAL MONTHLY. Available September for $10,000. Fantastic beach getaway just 2 blocks to the beach! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a beautifully renovated kitchen with center island and granite counters, open floor plan and hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
1003 Ocean Avenue
1003 Ocean Avenue, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$50,000
Private, Peaceful, Perfect ~ An amazing location for your vacation! A Spectacular Beach House Nestled in the Sand only accessible by a private lane. This is the first time ever being offered as a summer rental. August $50,000 & September $35,000.
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
316 Washington Boulevard
316 Washington Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
Summer in Sea Girt. This home is new to the rental market. Offering 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths you will have plenty of room to relax and enjoy your summer vacation.
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
7 Philadelphia Boulevard
7 Philadelphia Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
AVAILABLBE FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST--BEST BEACH BLOCK!! QUIET DEAD-END STREET, DIRECT BEACH/BOARDWALK ACCESS, 2 HOUSES FROM BEACH. 3-LEVELS OF LIVING, FAMILY ROOM/KITCHEN OPEN TO REAR DECK/FOR OUTSIDE DINING, BBQ'G.
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
633 Beacon Boulevard
633 Beacon Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
Make summer memories with the family that will last a lifetime in this cozy and charming coastal cottage.
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
316 New York Boulevard
316 New York Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
HOUSE NOT AVAILABLE FOR SUMMER RENTAL Charming Beach cottage available for the winter. $1,800.00 Central location between the beach and town. Near Baltimore Park. Two first floor bedrooms and bath. Two second floor bedrooms and bath.
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
54 Harborhead Drive
54 Harborhead Drive, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Now available for AUGUST for $12,000. Beautiful, 3 BR, 3 Ba, 2 story WATERFRONT townhome! Watch the boats come and go right in front of your unit! Two oceanfront decks. This home faces the inlet AND ocean! Access to pool and beach.
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
3 Ocean Avenue
3 Ocean Ave, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning Beachfront Rental available starting September 3, 2020. 2 week minimum 2 $10,000 per week. This off street secluded luxurious home offers privacy with access only by private driveway.
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
900 Ocean Avenue
900 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
AUGUST BEACHFRONT BUILDING/POOLGourmet Grills Tiki Bar4 Beach Badges Included Fully Furnished Walking distance to all stores and Restaurants3 bdr 2 full 2 1/2 baths 3 balconiesBRING YOUR FLIP FLOPS, COCKTAILS, AND RELAX!!
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
10 Monmouth Shire Lane
10 Monmouthshire Lane, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$45,000
Ocean Views!! Enjoy this New Construction summer oasis in Spring Lake! Overlooking the beautiful Spring Lake beach & Lake, this turnkey house is the perfect location for summer walking distance to town and on a cul-de-sac! With 6 bedrooms & 5 Full,
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
37 Ludlow Avenue
37 Ludlow Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$34,000
AUGUST ONLY.17k per week, multiple weeks negotiable. Enjoy summer breezes from the rocking chair, wrap around front porch steps to beautiful North End Beach, Pool and Pavilion. 7 bedrooms, 4.
