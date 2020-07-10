157 Apartments for rent in Manasquan, NJ with washer-dryer

/
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
393 E Virginia Avenue
393 East Virginia Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL avail 9/15/20 - 5/15/21. '' Fabulous center hall colonial is near parks, marina, beach, broadwalk and town! Hardwood floors, spacious rooms, and a nice backyard with a large deck and enclosed outdoor shower.
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
38 Ocean Avenue
38 Ocean Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
5000 sqft
Luxurious summer rental with spectacular water views. This home has so much to offer words cannot describe this incredible property. Close to all major highways, train station and all that Manasquan has to offer....
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
313 1st Avenue
313 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
800 sqft
Awesome Beach Cottage literally right across the street from the beach! This is the perfect place for your family's vacation at Manasquan Beach! This 3-bedroom/1-bath ranch has enough parking for 4 cars, has stackable washer/dryer (+ additional
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
216 4th Avenue
216 4th Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Weekly Summer Rental- Available June 6 -27 @$3,500 per week. June 27-Aug 1 @ $4,000 per week, two week minimum. Aug 1 -Sept 7 @ $4,500 per week, 2 week minimum. $1,500 deposit. $175 cleaning fee.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
161 Lake Avenue
161 Lake Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
If your plans for summer include a resort like vacation than look no further than 161 Lake Ave. A tropical oasis just 5 blocks to Manasquans magnificent beaches.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
10 Pearce Court
10 Pearce Court, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Furnished WINTER RENTAL avail 9/15/20 to 5/15/21 for $2,400/month + utilities.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Manasquan
43 Ocean Avenue
43 Ocean Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Winter Rental 2020! Great Family Home-4Brs. , 2 Full Bths.,Nice Screened -In Front Porch for Cool Nights! Rear Deck w/grill plus Outdoor Shower.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
191 4th Avenue
191 4th Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
WINTER RENTAL Perfect beach house rental, Clean and Comfortable. Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located just 4 blocks to the beach.There are 2 separate living spaces, central air, large flat screen TV and new appliances.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
262 1st Avenue
262 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
Completely renovated, bright & sunny summer retreat located right by the beach in Manasquan! Unit will be nicely furnished, includes one assigned off-street parking space, a large covered porch/balcony overlooking 1st Ave, vaulted/beamed ceilings,
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
267 Beach Front
267 Beachfront, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
BEACHFRONT SUMMER RENTAL! This wonderful 3 bedroom, 3 full bath house has an open kitchen, dining area and family room w/ fireplace. 1st floor master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and attached master bath. Convenient Mud room/laundry room on 1st floor.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
397 1st Avenue
397 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1856 sqft
Just a few weeks left! Hurry hurry! Summer is heating up! Come to the Jersey Shore! Price reduced for July/August RENTAL at the Jersey Shore. Located few houses from the Manasquan Inlet and Fishermans Cove.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
45 Stockton Lake Boulevard
45 Stockton Lake Boulevard, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Recently updated and spacious 3/4 BR home with in-ground pool, center island kitchen, hardwood floors, 3 full baths, including one with handicap access, C/A, screened side porch, outdoor shower and rooftop deck. June just rented.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
66 1st Avenue
66 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
Furnished WINTER RENTAL avail 10-1-20 to 5-15-21 for $1,475/month plus utilities. CLEAN, spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with washer and dryer. Wonderful backyard for outdoor grilling and dining.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
135 3rd Avenue
135 3rd Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL ONLY! Available 9/12/20 - 5/29/20 - PLEASE DO NOT CALL FOR SUMMER! ABSOLUTELY NO PETS! NO SMOKING, NO GROUPS! Fully furnished 3BDRM, 2 Full Bath home that is on lagoon and 3 blocks to beach! Open floor plan with beautiful water views
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
160 1st Avenue
160 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
SUMMER RENTAL! Coastal Living Retreat steps to Beach! Built in 2019! Beautiful & fully furnished 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths. Open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer with laundry sink.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
111 Sea Girt Avenue
111 Sea Girt Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1850 sqft
Winter Rental. Available 9/9/2020-5/15/2021.This fantastic home in Manasquan features 4 bedrooms including a master bedroom with its own bath and walk in closet.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
157 Beach Front
157 Beachfront, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Summer 2020 !Fantastic beachfront weekly rental! Available for June 13-20 & Sep 5-12, 2020 $4500 per week. Enjoy your beach vacation in this wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath house. Amazing oceanviews from the front porch and 2nd floor balcony.
1 of 11
Last updated February 16 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
294 1st Avenue
294 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Furnished Annual rental.2 bedrooms 1 bath, washer/dryer. This cute home also has a large deck with a gas grill and a 1 car garage. Sorry no pets. No smoking. Security deposit required.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
101 Trenton Avenue
101 Trenton Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
WINTER RENTAL fully furnished 2 bedroom 1 bathroom updated condo in Point Pleasant Beach for $1550/month. Tenant pays all utilities and realtor commissions. Cleaning fee of $90. NO Pets, association does not allow. NO smoking.
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 10:14pm
Contact for Availability
Sea Girt
508 Crescent Parkway
508 Crescent Pkwy, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER RENTAL available 8/1 to 8/15 for $8,000. 5 BEACH BADGES are included. Spacious and open family room, dining area and kitchen is great for entertaining.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Brielle
518 Union Lane
518 Union Lane, Brielle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 bedroom apartment for rent. Off street parking. On site washer and dryer. Quick occupancy available.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
204 Beacon Boulevard
204 Beacon Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Winter Rental available 9/19/20-5/15/21. Great 3 bedroom, 1 bath cottage with eat in kitchen, living room, enclosed front porch and updated appliances. Just 2 blocks to the beach! Parking for 4 cars. No smoking!
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
101 Harvard Avenue
101 Harvard Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
SUMMER RENTAL avail 8/1 to 9/13 for $2,700 per week or $14K for the entire term. The classic beach cottage is just 2 blocks the beach and boardwalk, great restaurants, homemade ice cream, and fishing.
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
108 Neptune Place
108 Neptune Place, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
3480 sqft
Still looking to spend your vacation in Sea Girt? This is the first time ever being offered as a summer rental and yes it has a in-ground heated saltwater pool with a Cabana and bath.
