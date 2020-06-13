/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:30 PM
117 Furnished Apartments for rent in Manasquan, NJ
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
191 4th Avenue
191 4th Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
WINTER RENTAL Perfect beach house rental, Clean and Comfortable. Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located just 4 blocks to the beach.There are 2 separate living spaces, central air, large flat screen TV and new appliances.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
262 1st Avenue
262 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
Completely renovated, bright & sunny summer retreat located right by the beach in Manasquan! Unit will be nicely furnished, includes one assigned off-street parking space, a large covered porch/balcony overlooking 1st Ave, vaulted/beamed ceilings,
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
60 Rogers Avenue
60 Rogers Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
This fully furnished furnished WINTER RENTAL will make you feel like you are living in the lap of luxury nestled between downtown Manasquan and the beach, less than a 1/2 mile away. It has 5 bed, 4 bath.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
66 1st Avenue
66 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
Furnished WINTER RENTAL avail 10-1-20 to 5-15-21 for $1,475/month plus utilities. CLEAN, spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with washer and dryer. Wonderful backyard for outdoor grilling and dining.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
135 3rd Avenue
135 3rd Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL ONLY! Available 9/12/20 - 5/29/20 - PLEASE DO NOT CALL FOR SUMMER! Fully furnished 3BDRM, 2 Full Bath home that is on lagoon and 3 blocks to beach! Open floor plan with beautiful water views from Living Room, Den, Kitchen & MBR.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
160 1st Avenue
160 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
SUMMER RENTAL! Coastal Living Retreat steps to Beach! Built in 2019! Beautiful & fully furnished 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths. Open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer with laundry sink.
1 of 11
Last updated February 16 at 07:51am
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
294 1st Avenue
294 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Furnished Annual rental.2 bedrooms 1 bath, washer/dryer. This cute home also has a large deck with a gas grill and a 1 car garage. Sorry no pets. No smoking. Security deposit required.
Results within 1 mile of Manasquan
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
501 Beacon Boulevard
501 Beacon Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
2037 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL avail 8/19-9/14 for $10,500 or $3K/week. Can be unfurnished or furnished. Enjoy this 4 bedroom 2.5 baths Sea Girt home located on oversized 50 x 200 lot. Home boasts hardwood floors throughout, decorative moldings and built-ins.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
303 Bell Place
303 Bell Place, Sea Girt, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1690 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL available 9/1/20 to 6/30/21 for $2,500/month. This updated and expanded cape is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the quaint beach town of Sea Girt for the school year.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
637 Beacon Boulevard
637 Beacon Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1680 sqft
Waterfront furnished WINTER RENTAL avail 9/15/20 to 5/21/21 for $2,200. Gorgeous water views and cool breezes from Wreck Pond. Enjoy the open family room with wood burning fireplace! Large deck overlooking the water has propane grill and table set.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
255 Boardwalk
255 Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Summer Memories only steps away. Bring all the kids and extended family. Expansive two story Oceanfront home with 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths fully furnished with large group in mind. Parking for up to three cars but no reason to move them.
1 of 84
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1231 Oval Road
1231 Oval Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
4247 sqft
Live a sophisticated and opulent lifestyle at The Monmouth! Presenting a FULLY FURNISHED property without the worries of home ownership! Upon entering the building you are greeted with a stately lobby complete with a direct-access elevator
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
239 Ocean Avenue
239 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL $2,200 . 3 bedroom ranch home, sleeps 8, home is across the street from Point Pleasant Beach and a block away from Jenkins Boardwalk.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
407 Philadelphia Boulevard
407 Philadelphia Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1824 sqft
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL avail 9/9/20 to 5/15/21 for $2,300/month. Just 4 blocks to the beach and boardwalk. Enjoy the hardwood floors, granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a butler pantry.
Results within 5 miles of Manasquan
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
66 Linden Court
66 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1224 sqft
SEPTEMBER 1-30th, 2020 available @ 6,000.00 for this month. SUMMER 2020 booked. Meticulously Maintained, beautiful Fairway Mews, fully furnished monthly rental! Golf & Pool on premises. 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
418 Norwood Lane
418 Norwood Ln, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
Absolutely adorable seashore cottage for rent for the summer season.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
5 Ocean Avenue
5 Ocean Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
This is your beach getaway! Located on Ocean Ave. in North Belmar. This clean 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is available in July for $6000, August $6500 & September $4,000. August 1-Labor Day $7500.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
900 Ocean Avenue
900 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$17,500
AUGUST BEACHFRONT BUILDING/POOLGourmet Grills Tiki Bar4 Beach Badges Included Fully Furnished Walking distance to all stores and Restaurants3 bdr 2 full 2 1/2 baths 3 balconiesBRING YOUR FLIP FLOPS, COCKTAILS, AND RELAX!!
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
409 Burlington Avenue
409 Burlington Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Spend the Summer in Bradley Beach in this Renovated 4 bedroom 3 full bath, 2 1/2 bath residence, located in the desired south end of Bradley Beach.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
112 14th Avenue
112 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
660 sqft
Quintessential Belmar bungalow located on a prime beach block available monthly or longer for summer! This nicely furnished home offers a fantastic ocean breeze covered front porch, generous sized living room, freshly painted eat-in kitchen, new
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
419 10th Avenue
419 10th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
*NEW TO THE MARKET *Belmar Summer Rental Available Immediately* for June ONLY .Ideal Summer Get away, Perfect for Sun & Relaxation. Clean & Well Appointed! Fully Furnished with Two Generously Sized Bedrooms & 1 Full Bath.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West Belmar
1 Unit Available
1716 Vine Street
1716 Vine Street, West Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Winter Rental. Beautifully updated ''Beachy'', 2br/1ba ranch home in West Belmar. The spacious eat-in-kitchen has new cabinets, countertops, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
204 5th Avenue
204 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL! Available May 31st to September 12th. Rentals are: June for $4,000; July $6,000, and August for $7,000. Additional weeks to September 12th for $3,000.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
410 Sylvania Avenue
410 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ANNUALLY STARTING IN SEPTEMBER. AUGUST CAN BE INCLUDED AT SUMMER RATE.Modern home 3 1/2 blocks to the beach with an open floor plan, hardwood floors, new kitchen and 2 new full baths, washer and dryer. Handicap accessible.
Similar Pages
Manasquan Apartments with BalconyManasquan Apartments with GarageManasquan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManasquan Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJ
Kearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOcean Gate, NJRahway, NJ