Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:04 AM

245 Apartments for rent in Manasquan, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Manasquan apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
6 Units Available
Atlantic Manor
1507 Atlantic Ave, Manasquan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,460
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
818 sqft
Altantic Manor apartments are surrounded by numerous shopping malls such as Circle Factory Outlets, and The Sea Girt Mall.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
344 Euclid Avenue
344 Euclid Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
1806 sqft
Rare offering: Absolutely gorgeous & modern home in the heart of Manasquan with an IN-GROUND POOL! Exquisite details in the hardwood floors, barn-style doors, amazing Kitchen w/ leathered granite, stainless steel appliances, nautical fixtures...

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
393 E Virginia Avenue
393 East Virginia Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL avail 9/15/20 - 5/15/21. '' Fabulous center hall colonial is near parks, marina, beach, broadwalk and town! Hardwood floors, spacious rooms, and a nice backyard with a large deck and enclosed outdoor shower.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
38 Ocean Avenue
38 Ocean Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
5000 sqft
Luxurious summer rental with spectacular water views. This home has so much to offer words cannot describe this incredible property. Close to all major highways, train station and all that Manasquan has to offer....

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
421 1st Avenue
421 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great Location! This 4 Bedroom beach cottage is available for a winter rental at $1,600 per month.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
313 1st Avenue
313 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
800 sqft
Awesome Beach Cottage literally right across the street from the beach! This is the perfect place for your family's vacation at Manasquan Beach! This 3-bedroom/1-bath ranch has enough parking for 4 cars, has stackable washer/dryer (+ additional

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
161 Lake Avenue
161 Lake Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
If your plans for summer include a resort like vacation than look no further than 161 Lake Ave. A tropical oasis just 5 blocks to Manasquans magnificent beaches.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
10 Pearce Court
10 Pearce Court, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Furnished WINTER RENTAL avail 9/15/20 to 5/15/21 for $2,400/month + utilities.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
191 4th Avenue
191 4th Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
WINTER RENTAL Perfect beach house rental, Clean and Comfortable. Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located just 4 blocks to the beach.There are 2 separate living spaces, central air, large flat screen TV and new appliances.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
262 1st Avenue
262 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
Completely renovated, bright & sunny summer retreat located right by the beach in Manasquan! Unit will be nicely furnished, includes one assigned off-street parking space, a large covered porch/balcony overlooking 1st Ave, vaulted/beamed ceilings,

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
267 Beach Front
267 Beachfront, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
BEACHFRONT SUMMER RENTAL! This wonderful 3 bedroom, 3 full bath house has an open kitchen, dining area and family room w/ fireplace. 1st floor master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and attached master bath. Convenient Mud room/laundry room on 1st floor.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
397 1st Avenue
397 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1856 sqft
Just a few weeks left! Hurry hurry! Summer is heating up! Come to the Jersey Shore! Price reduced for July/August RENTAL at the Jersey Shore. Located few houses from the Manasquan Inlet and Fishermans Cove.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
45 Stockton Lake Boulevard
45 Stockton Lake Boulevard, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Recently updated and spacious 3/4 BR home with in-ground pool, center island kitchen, hardwood floors, 3 full baths, including one with handicap access, C/A, screened side porch, outdoor shower and rooftop deck. June just rented.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
197 Parker Avenue
197 Parker Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
687 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 197 Parker Avenue in Manasquan. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
135 3rd Avenue
135 3rd Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL ONLY! Available 9/12/20 - 5/29/20 - PLEASE DO NOT CALL FOR SUMMER! ABSOLUTELY NO PETS! NO SMOKING, NO GROUPS! Fully furnished 3BDRM, 2 Full Bath home that is on lagoon and 3 blocks to beach! Open floor plan with beautiful water views

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
551 Perch Avenue
551 Perch Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1862 sqft
Summer Rental available dates left are August 1st -August 15th and August 22nd -Labor Day .3 bedroom 2 home has fantastic views of inlet and steps away from Manasquan Beach ! Sleeps 6 2 Queens and 2 twin beds . 1st Floor bedroom and bath .

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
160 1st Avenue
160 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
SUMMER RENTAL! Coastal Living Retreat steps to Beach! Built in 2019! Beautiful & fully furnished 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths. Open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer with laundry sink.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
544 Brielle Road
544 Brielle Road, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
Nicely appointed summer rental only a few years old and 3 blocks to the beach! Owner prefers at least a 1 month minimum but call for options. Close to the inlet and beaches this is an ideal getaway.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
111 Sea Girt Avenue
111 Sea Girt Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1850 sqft
Winter Rental. Available 9/9/2020-5/15/2021.This fantastic home in Manasquan features 4 bedrooms including a master bedroom with its own bath and walk in closet.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
13 Pershing Avenue
13 Pershing Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
August summer rental...

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
157 Beach Front
157 Beachfront, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Summer 2020 !Fantastic beachfront weekly rental! Available for June 13-20 & Sep 5-12, 2020 $4500 per week. Enjoy your beach vacation in this wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath house. Amazing oceanviews from the front porch and 2nd floor balcony.

Last updated February 16 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
294 1st Avenue
294 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Furnished Annual rental.2 bedrooms 1 bath, washer/dryer. This cute home also has a large deck with a gas grill and a 1 car garage. Sorry no pets. No smoking. Security deposit required.
Results within 1 mile of Manasquan
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
2 Units Available
Brandywyne at Brielle
2 Brandywyne, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,395
1228 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Brandywyne at Brielle unique apartment homes on stunningly landscaped grounds just minutes from the beach. Everything is taken care of for you by your top notch live in management and maintenance team.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
423 Central Avenue
423 Central Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
WINTER RENTAL! Located in the Villa Park section of Spring Lake this Seasonal Rental is ideal. Equipped with 2 bikes, 5 beach and pool passes and a beach locker. Relax on the back deck while enjoying a view of wreck pond.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Manasquan, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Manasquan apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

