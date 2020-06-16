All apartments in Manasquan
6 Pickell Alley
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

6 Pickell Alley

6 Pickell Aly · No Longer Available
Location

6 Pickell Aly, Manasquan, NJ 08736
Manasquan

Amenities

Very nice Summer Rental ( 1/2 Season $9,000 Memorial Weekend-July 13th.,2020 ) Full Season Memorial -Labor day Weekend $20,000 , (2nd half of Summer July 17th to September 6th, 2020 $11,000 ) clean, three bedrooms ( 5 single beds-one double bed ) home with TV's ( Flat Screens ) in each room, plus one 40 inch in living room table for five in dining area Galley Kitchen (updated) with stainless steel appliances fully stocked even a Keurig coffee maker , new futon in living room, and full bath. Home has car port which also can be used as covered patio, a back yard with picnic table, BBQ, and out door shower. approximately three blocks from beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Pickell Alley have any available units?
6 Pickell Alley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manasquan, NJ.
What amenities does 6 Pickell Alley have?
Some of 6 Pickell Alley's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Pickell Alley currently offering any rent specials?
6 Pickell Alley isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Pickell Alley pet-friendly?
No, 6 Pickell Alley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manasquan.
Does 6 Pickell Alley offer parking?
Yes, 6 Pickell Alley does offer parking.
Does 6 Pickell Alley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Pickell Alley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Pickell Alley have a pool?
No, 6 Pickell Alley does not have a pool.
Does 6 Pickell Alley have accessible units?
No, 6 Pickell Alley does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Pickell Alley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Pickell Alley has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Pickell Alley have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Pickell Alley does not have units with air conditioning.
