All apartments in Madison
Find more places like 73 CENTRAL AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madison, NJ
/
73 CENTRAL AVE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

73 CENTRAL AVE

73 Central Avenue · (973) 722-8675
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Madison
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

73 Central Avenue, Madison, NJ 07940
Madison

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$3,600

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
guest suite
Three level 2010 duplex in best location; 4 blocks to town&train, close to all schools. 2 BR, 2.1 baths PLUS finished lower level w/ full bath, used as guest suite, fam rm or large home office! Built in 2010, these units have high ceilings, recessed lighting, and large windows with lots of light. Finished lower level has 9'+ ceilings, huge day light windows - multi purpose space can be used as home office+family room+ guest suite. Eat-in kitchen with granite c-tops, tons of cabinet space and lg pantry closet. Tons of closet space throughout. Paver driveway. Front and rear entry. Laundry room on lower level. Fantastic location - .3 miles to train, .2 miles to town! WILL ALLOW SMALL DOG OR CAT. Lawn care and snow removal included. 2 Assigned parking spaces directly behind the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 CENTRAL AVE have any available units?
73 CENTRAL AVE has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 73 CENTRAL AVE have?
Some of 73 CENTRAL AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 CENTRAL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
73 CENTRAL AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 CENTRAL AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 73 CENTRAL AVE is pet friendly.
Does 73 CENTRAL AVE offer parking?
Yes, 73 CENTRAL AVE offers parking.
Does 73 CENTRAL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 73 CENTRAL AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 CENTRAL AVE have a pool?
No, 73 CENTRAL AVE does not have a pool.
Does 73 CENTRAL AVE have accessible units?
No, 73 CENTRAL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 73 CENTRAL AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73 CENTRAL AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 73 CENTRAL AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 73 CENTRAL AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 73 CENTRAL AVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Towne Gardens Apartments
17 Madison Ave
Madison, NJ 07940
Madison Mall Apartments
294 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940

Similar Pages

Madison 1 BedroomsMadison 2 Bedrooms
Madison Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMadison Apartments with Parking
Madison Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJ
Clifton, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJLodi, NJOld Bridge, NJWestfield, NJChatham, NJEast Rutherford, NJRidgewood, NJFlorham Park, NJSouth Plainfield, NJ
Carteret, NJNorth Plainfield, NJElmwood Park, NJDover, NJRutherford, NJAvenel, NJSouth River, NJNorth Arlington, NJBloomingdale, NJGlen Ridge, NJKeyport, NJMetuchen, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Drew UniversityKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity