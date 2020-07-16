73 CENTRAL AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking guest suite

Three level 2010 duplex in best location; 4 blocks to town&train, close to all schools. 2 BR, 2.1 baths PLUS finished lower level w/ full bath, used as guest suite, fam rm or large home office! Built in 2010, these units have high ceilings, recessed lighting, and large windows with lots of light. Finished lower level has 9'+ ceilings, huge day light windows - multi purpose space can be used as home office+family room+ guest suite. Eat-in kitchen with granite c-tops, tons of cabinet space and lg pantry closet. Tons of closet space throughout. Paver driveway. Front and rear entry. Laundry room on lower level. Fantastic location - .3 miles to train, .2 miles to town! WILL ALLOW SMALL DOG OR CAT. Lawn care and snow removal included. 2 Assigned parking spaces directly behind the unit.