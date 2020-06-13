Apartment List
133 Apartments for rent in Madison, NJ with balcony

Madison
1 Unit Available
33 Green Village Road
33 Green Village Road, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1220 sqft
Gorgeous new construction 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath condo rental with private terrace and discerning, high quality finishes.
Chatham
14 Units Available
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,887
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person
8 Units Available
AVE Florham Park
90 Park Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,770
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,782
1254 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Florham Park for your new home!Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in New Jersey.

1 Unit Available
32 BRADWAHL DR
32 Bradwahl Drive, Morris County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3401 sqft
2018 Complete Renovation! Classic Convent Station charmer. New open flexible floor plan. Hardwood floors throughout. NEW kitchen, baths & basement. Walk to mid-town direct train. Unbeatable location! 4400 sq. ft of living space.

1 Unit Available
29 INDEPENDENCE WAY
29 Independence Way, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
This 3 BR townhome features a LR w/ cathedral ceiling & fp w/ doors to an expanded deck overlooking woods for privacy! Liberty Greens is steps to the Convent Station train & jogging/bike path.

Chatham
1 Unit Available
8 Parkview Road
8 Parkview Rd, Morris County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$8,250
4600 sqft
Stunning new construction home w/ 5BRs/4.1 Bath on culdesac street. Bright & sunny w/1st flr open layout. All 5 BRs on 2nd flr. Absolutely pristine! Elegant 2 story foyer opens to Living Rm & formal Dining Rm.
Morristown
18 Units Available
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,002
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,972
1100 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Morristown
28 Units Available
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,546
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,988
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Morris Plains
6 Units Available
Highlands at Morris Plains
40 E Hanover Ave, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,844
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,609
1174 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to I-80 and I-287. Units offer in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garbage disposal, along with other luxury amenities. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and clubhouse.
Morristown
21 Units Available
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,962
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,523
1058 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help!In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Morristown
25 Units Available
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,295
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
17 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,962
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Morristown
11 Units Available
Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,728
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1122 sqft
Beautifully designed and ideally located, The Metropolitan Lofts is the newest addition to life in historic Morristown. Living here means having an apartment home with style and space. It means having amenities that are both relaxing and engaging.
Morris Plains
26 Units Available
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,335
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1200 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.
13 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,245
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Florham Park
16 Units Available
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,690
1592 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
Morristown
28 Units Available
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,902
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,884
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,357
947 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Summit
3 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments
767 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
945 sqft
Spring Hill Apartments offers luxurious two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and washer/dryer hook-ups in the basements.

Chatham
1 Unit Available
51 MOUNTAIN AVE
51 Mountain Avenue, Morris County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
5525 sqft
This spectacular 7,600 sq ft custom built Colonial has sophisticated interior design, open floor plan, soaring ceiling, beautiful landscape. Featuring 6 BRS all w/ exquisite private baths.

New Providence
1 Unit Available
127 SAGAMORE DR
127 Sagamore Drive, New Providence, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms split level home located in desirable Murray Hill section of New Providence. First floor has updated kitchen with custom cabinetry and custom center island, Most of the appliances are updated.

Summit
1 Unit Available
35 RIDGE RD
35 Ridge Road, Summit, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$8,700
Unique rental opportunity! Amazing privacy and property with a "staycation" feel, yet only blocks from town and train. Lovely pool & patio, outdoor shower & rolling lawns.

Morristown
1 Unit Available
41 MT KEMBLE AVE 203
41 Mount Kemble Avenue, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful bright and airy 2 bed 2 bath condo in the heart of Morristown. This unit is completely updated featuring BRAND NEW SS appliances, new bathrooms, all NEW electric and lighting throughout.

Summit
1 Unit Available
412 Morris Ave.
412 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT LOCATION! 2020 Renovation Complete! 2 BR, 2 Full BA with 1046 sf. in Summit Park. located within minutes from downtown shopping & dining. NYC train station, schools, and parks.

1 Unit Available
42 Raven Dr
42 Raven Drive, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
42 Raven - Property Id: 278703 Bright 3 Story End Unit in Dorset Hollow - a beautiful townhome community close to Morristown shops, restaurants and NYC trains w/club house, pool, tennis courts, a lovely pond.
City Guide for Madison, NJ

So, you've decided to stop and smell “The Rose City”. Ehhh, we had to. All city nickname puns aside, Madison, New Jersey, has a good mix of small town charm, great location, and big city amenities. So, let's have a look at the renter's life around here and find you the home of your dreams.

Located in northern New Jersey, about 25 miles from Manhattan, Madison feels more like a small town than a bridge-and-tunnel suburb. However, with a stop on New Jersey Transit’s Morristown Line, Madison commuters find it quick and convenient to make it into Penn Station and Midtown Manhattan. Additionally, proximity to the larger city of Morristown will make it easy for you to find all the amenities you need.

Some very vibrant and community-minded locals are preserving Madison’s history while keeping an eye to the future. There is a charming, historic downtown, which maintains many of its original buildings and now offers a wide variety of shops, restaurants, and bars.

Drew University and Farleigh Dickinson University, both located within the city limits, provide great cultural opportunities to the small city, including libraries, concerts, theater, and sporting events. The schools also contribute a number of young people to the community, with a combined student body of about 2,500.

Occupying a scant four square miles, this small town is highly desirable, incredibly safe, and thus occasionally difficult to find a decent rental. Because the real estate market is largely dominated by owner-occupied homes, locating apartments for rent here can be a challenge. So, allow yourself plenty of time to find something you really like.

Northwest of the city center you’ll find the campuses of both Farleigh Dickinson and Drew. There are a few rental properties here in homes and duplexes with everything from studio apartments to two bedrooms. Because of the high student population in this region, you can frequently negotiate a short-term lease here. Two bedrooms in this area range from $1,600 to $1,800.

Just east of the city center, you’ll find a small number of apartment complexes that offer top-notch amenities, such as a gym, swimming pool, and clubhouse. Two bedrooms in this family-friendly neighborhood generally range from $1,700 to $1,900.

You’ll find many great rental homes scattered throughout Madison’s pleasant and incredibly safe neighborhoods. These rental homes vary from older, renovated homes to brand new construction. Two bedrooms homes in Madison range from $2,000 to $2,500.

If you’re relocating to Madison with a furry friend (and we don't mean Robin Williams), don’t worry! The city’s rental market offers many pet friendly options. Though you may have to fork over a significant pet deposit, many of the city’s best apartment rentals are both cat and dog friendly.

So welcome to Madison! Enjoy all that this charming, conveniently located community has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Madison, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Madison renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

