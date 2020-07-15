/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
67 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Madison, NJ
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Madison
41 MAIN ST
41 Main Street, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
950 sqft
Newly Renovated 2BR 2BA in the Center of trendy Madison. Steps away to NJ Transit train direct to Manhattan. 1 assigned parking space plus municipal parking in rear of building.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Madison
33 Green Village Rd.
33 Green Village Road, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1200 sqft
Gorgeous new construction 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath condo rental with private terrace and discerning, high quality finishes.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
20 Units Available
AVE Florham Park
90 Park Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,782
1256 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Florham Park for your new home!Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in New Jersey.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
16 Units Available
Chatham
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,796
1044 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Madison
73 CENTRAL AVE
73 Central Avenue, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
Three level 2010 duplex in best location; 4 blocks to town&train, close to all schools. 2 BR, 2.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
11 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
15 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1100 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
$
32 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 05:32 PM
20 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1145 sqft
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
9 Units Available
Morristown
Chancery Square
11 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1108 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown, NJ, near the Morristown Green. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator, clubhouse and parking.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
29 Units Available
Florham Park
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,886
1244 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 PM
$
24 Units Available
Morristown
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,704
903 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
24 Units Available
Morris Plains
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,015
1200 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
25 Units Available
Morristown
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,594
1059 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown and adjacent to the Morristown Train Station at the intersection of Morris Street and Lafayette Avenue, Sofi at Morristown Station is the ultimate choice in apartment home living.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
24 Units Available
Morristown
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
16 Units Available
Morristown
Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,768
1122 sqft
Beautifully designed and ideally located, The Metropolitan Lofts is the newest addition to life in historic Morristown. Living here means having an apartment home with style and space. It means having amenities that are both relaxing and engaging.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
8 Units Available
Morris Plains
Highlands at Morris Plains
40 E Hanover Ave, Morris Plains, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,447
1174 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to I-80 and I-287. Units offer in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garbage disposal, along with other luxury amenities. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and clubhouse.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1901 TANGLEWOOD PL
1901 Tanglewood Place, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful End-Unit townhouse w/2 beds & 2.5 baths. Large living room w/fireplace. Updated kitchen w/breakfast room & nice deck off kitchen to enjoy. Master suite w/2 walk-in closets & lavish bath. Family room w/sliders & has the outdoor patio.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
143 VISTA DR
143 Vista Drive, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Spacious 2 BR/2 bath furnished townhouse. Backs to the woods. Master BR has walk in closet and master bath, Washer & dryer in unit. Large living room with sliding doors to Deck. One assigned parking space but plenty of additional parking.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
164 VISTA DR
164 Vista Drive, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1410 sqft
WOW!! AWESOME updated condo. 1st Floor Unit - NO STEPS!! Newer flooring, appliances, and granite counter-tops. Community Pool and Clubhouse.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
33 KENNEDY RD
33 Kennedy Avenue, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with full finished basement, Includes Central air, 3 ceiling fans, fireplace, washer/dryer & refrig. Pretty front porch, fenced level yard and patio with fire pit are perfect for easy outside living.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Summit
11 UNION PL APT 2B
11 Union Pl, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11 UNION PL APT 2B in Summit. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
259 VISTA DR
259 Vista Drive, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Totally open concept granite countertops breakfast bar totally updated.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Morristown
Morristown Gateway
12 Ridgedale Ave, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
Spacious open concept! Quality details & finishes - hardwood floors, plush carpeting, granite countertops, wood cabinetry & stainless steel appliances in the KIT.
