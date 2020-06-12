/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:15 PM
128 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Madison, NJ
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Madison
3 Units Available
Towne Gardens Apartments
17 Madison Ave, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
990 sqft
Come home to a spacious townhouse located on large, beautifully landscaped, park like grounds. Each of our two bedroom town homes feature a modern kitchen with a refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:35pm
Madison
1 Unit Available
33 Green Village Road
33 Green Village Road, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1220 sqft
Gorgeous new construction 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath condo rental with private terrace and discerning, high quality finishes.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Madison
1 Unit Available
80 NORTH ST
80 North Street, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
Wonderful Madison Apartment! 2nd floor Two Bedroom unit w/private Laundry. Newer Washer & Dryer. New Range! Freshly painted & beautiful Hardwood floors! Large Eat in Kitchen w/tremendous storage.
Results within 1 mile of Madison
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Chatham
14 Units Available
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1044 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Chatham
31 Units Available
Chatham on Main
555 Main Street, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
797 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
AVE Florham Park
90 Park Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,782
1254 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Florham Park for your new home!Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in New Jersey.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
Chatham
2 Units Available
Jackson House
515 Main Street, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1029 sqft
At Jackson House Apartments, your well-being is paramount. As a resident of our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Chatham, NJ, you can enjoy our full collection of features and amenities.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
500 MAIN ST - 3c
500 Main St, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Recently renovated 2 bedroom apartment with updated appliances and in-unit washer/dryer! Commuter friendly to NYC, Chatham train station 0.7 miles away; see agent remarks.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
380 MAIN ST UNIT 21
380 Main Street, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Location! Just a couple blocks to the train station and the center of town. The condo is tucked back off the road overlooking the courtyard in the front and a grassy rear yard.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
4431 PIEDMONT CT
4431 Piedmont Ct, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Recently Renovated Unit 3 Bedrooms 1 Full bath, Living Room, Dining Area, laundry in basement. Non smoking unit, no pets. Tenants pay the first $150 of repairs. Tenant needs renters insurance. Enjoy the beautiful amenities of Moore Estate.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
5 CENTER ST
5 Center Street, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
BRAND NEW Everything! 2 BD/1 BA "ROLL OUT OF BED" to town & train! Recessed lighting & beautiful high ceilings. State of the art Chef's Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, quartz counters & pantry. PRISTINE hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Madison
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
18 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1145 sqft
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Morris Plains
26 Units Available
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1200 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Morristown
25 Units Available
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
13 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Florham Park
16 Units Available
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1244 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
Morristown
8 Units Available
Alister Morristown
1 Washington Avenue, Bldg. 7, Apt. 4A, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
843 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors and on-site parking garage. Located right off I-287 and close to Morristown National Park, Jacob Ford Park, New Jersey Transit, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
$
Morristown
18 Units Available
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,606
1100 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
New Providence
13 Units Available
Haven New Providence
23 Gales Dr, New Providence, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
800 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
Morristown
16 Units Available
Chancery Square
11 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1108 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown, NJ, near the Morristown Green. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator, clubhouse and parking.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Morristown
29 Units Available
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,357
947 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
$
Morristown
29 Units Available
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,833
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Morristown
21 Units Available
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,523
1058 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help!In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 10 at 06:44am
Summit
7 Units Available
Constantine Village
26 Constantine Place, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
880 sqft
Constantine Village is located in the picturesque community of Summit, NJ. Residents enjoy lush landscaping within a quiet, peaceful environment.
Similar Pages
Madison Apartments with GarageMadison Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMadison Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMadison Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJ
Clifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJCaldwell, NJWestfield, NJChatham, NJEast Rutherford, NJShort Hills, NJRidgewood, NJ