Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven smoke-free units Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments courtyard e-payments online portal smoke-free community

You are going to love Madison Mall Apartments! Our beautiful community is located right outside the heart of Downtown Madison where you can enjoy Madison's finest restaurants, shopping, entertainment and nightlife.



Madison Mall Apartments feature newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments with gorgeous state of the art kitchens w/separate dining area, stainless steel appliances (select units), modern bathrooms and pristine hardwood or newly carpeted floors. With several different renovation packages, we offer a wide range of pricing all which include heat and hot water in the rent! Wall unit air conditioners are provided for your comfort. Most apartments have washer/dryer in unit, otherwise we also provide on-site laundry facilities.



A commuter's dream, we are in very close proximity to Routes 24, 287 and the Garden State Parkway. We are about a mile from the Madison Train Station which provides a relaxing ride into NYC for work or an exciting trip into Manhattan in less than 1 h