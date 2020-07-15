All apartments in Madison
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

Madison Mall Apartments

294 Main Street · (833) 261-9978
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

294 Main Street, Madison, NJ 07940
Madison

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 288C · Avail. Aug 15

$1,815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

Unit 286F · Avail. Sep 7

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

Unit 294G · Avail. Aug 1

$1,965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Madison Mall Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
You are going to love Madison Mall Apartments! Our beautiful community is located right outside the heart of Downtown Madison where you can enjoy Madison's finest restaurants, shopping, entertainment and nightlife.

Madison Mall Apartments feature newly renovated one and two bedroom apartments with gorgeous state of the art kitchens w/separate dining area, stainless steel appliances (select units), modern bathrooms and pristine hardwood or newly carpeted floors. With several different renovation packages, we offer a wide range of pricing all which include heat and hot water in the rent! Wall unit air conditioners are provided for your comfort. Most apartments have washer/dryer in unit, otherwise we also provide on-site laundry facilities.

A commuter's dream, we are in very close proximity to Routes 24, 287 and the Garden State Parkway. We are about a mile from the Madison Train Station which provides a relaxing ride into NYC for work or an exciting trip into Manhattan in less than 1 h

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month - 1.5 month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
Dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Weight limit: 40lbs; No aggressive breeds
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Indoor domestic only
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Madison Mall Apartments have any available units?
Madison Mall Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Madison Mall Apartments have?
Some of Madison Mall Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Madison Mall Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Madison Mall Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Madison Mall Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Madison Mall Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Madison Mall Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Madison Mall Apartments offers parking.
Does Madison Mall Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Madison Mall Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Madison Mall Apartments have a pool?
No, Madison Mall Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Madison Mall Apartments have accessible units?
No, Madison Mall Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Madison Mall Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Madison Mall Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Madison Mall Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Madison Mall Apartments has units with air conditioning.
