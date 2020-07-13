Apartment List
177 Apartments for rent in Madison, NJ with parking

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Madison
Towne Gardens Apartments
17 Madison Ave, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
990 sqft
Come home to a spacious townhouse located on large, beautifully landscaped, park like grounds. Each of our two bedroom town homes feature a modern kitchen with a refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Madison
Madison Mall Apartments
294 Main Street, Madison, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,815
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You are going to love Madison Mall Apartments! Our beautiful community is located right outside the heart of Downtown Madison where you can enjoy Madison's finest restaurants, shopping, entertainment and nightlife.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Madison
140 KINGSTON CT
140 Kingston Court, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Enjoy this fabulous residence in Madison's finest townhome community w/ amazing amenities & top-rated schools. Upstairs boasts 2 spacious master bedrooms w/ walk-in closets & separate laundry area.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Madison
73 CENTRAL AVE
73 Central Avenue, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
Three level 2010 duplex in best location; 4 blocks to town&train, close to all schools. 2 BR, 2.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Madison
41 MAIN ST
41 Main Street, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
950 sqft
Newly Renovated 2BR 2BA in the Center of trendy Madison. Steps away to NJ Transit train direct to Manhattan. 1 assigned parking space plus municipal parking in rear of building.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Madison
33 Green Village Rd.
33 Green Village Road, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1200 sqft
Gorgeous new construction 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath condo rental with private terrace and discerning, high quality finishes.
Results within 1 mile of Madison
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
AVE Florham Park
90 Park Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,770
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,782
1256 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Florham Park for your new home!Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in New Jersey.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
17 Units Available
Chatham
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,784
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,796
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,226
1190 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
3 Units Available
Chatham
Jackson House
515 Main Street, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1029 sqft
City Convenience, Country Charm. The best apartments in the best location with the best service that is Jackson House. Every spacious unit features updated finishes and high-end appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Florham Park
16 ROOSEVELT BLVD
16 Roosevelt Boulevard, Florham Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage Expanded Cape on beautiful lot & street! 1st Floor has Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Family room, access to 2 car garage, deck, 2 bedrooms & full bath; 2nd...

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4431 PIEDMONT CT
4431 Piedmont Ct, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Recently Renovated Unit 3 Bedrooms 1 Full bath, Living Room, Dining Area, laundry in basement. Non smoking unit, no pets. Tenants pay the first $150 of repairs. Tenant needs renters insurance. Enjoy the beautiful amenities of Moore Estate.
Results within 5 miles of Madison
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
17 Units Available
New Providence
Haven New Providence
23 Gales Dr, New Providence, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,699
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
You really can have it all at Haven New Providence, with charming, upgraded one and two-bedroom apartments for rent in the heart of town.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
21 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,828
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
26 Units Available
Florham Park
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,705
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,796
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,555
1592 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
7 Units Available
Morristown
Chancery Square
11 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,556
1108 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown, NJ, near the Morristown Green. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator, clubhouse and parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
$
30 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,228
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,292
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
16 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,533
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,509
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,338
1100 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
26 Units Available
Morristown
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,879
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,594
1059 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown and adjacent to the Morristown Train Station at the intersection of Morris Street and Lafayette Avenue, Sofi at Morristown Station is the ultimate choice in apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
$
24 Units Available
Morristown
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,975
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,944
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,604
903 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
25 Units Available
Morris Plains
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,197
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,015
1200 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
6 Units Available
Summit
Worthington House Apartments
174 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Worthington House is a three story elevator building that offers large one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom luxury apartments. Our apartments feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and oversized rooms.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
24 Units Available
Morristown
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
8 Units Available
Morris Plains
Highlands at Morris Plains
40 E Hanover Ave, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,210
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,447
1174 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to I-80 and I-287. Units offer in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garbage disposal, along with other luxury amenities. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and clubhouse.
City Guide for Madison, NJ

So, you've decided to stop and smell “The Rose City”. Ehhh, we had to. All city nickname puns aside, Madison, New Jersey, has a good mix of small town charm, great location, and big city amenities. So, let's have a look at the renter's life around here and find you the home of your dreams.

Located in northern New Jersey, about 25 miles from Manhattan, Madison feels more like a small town than a bridge-and-tunnel suburb. However, with a stop on New Jersey Transit’s Morristown Line, Madison commuters find it quick and convenient to make it into Penn Station and Midtown Manhattan. Additionally, proximity to the larger city of Morristown will make it easy for you to find all the amenities you need.

Some very vibrant and community-minded locals are preserving Madison’s history while keeping an eye to the future. There is a charming, historic downtown, which maintains many of its original buildings and now offers a wide variety of shops, restaurants, and bars.

Drew University and Farleigh Dickinson University, both located within the city limits, provide great cultural opportunities to the small city, including libraries, concerts, theater, and sporting events. The schools also contribute a number of young people to the community, with a combined student body of about 2,500.

Occupying a scant four square miles, this small town is highly desirable, incredibly safe, and thus occasionally difficult to find a decent rental. Because the real estate market is largely dominated by owner-occupied homes, locating apartments for rent here can be a challenge. So, allow yourself plenty of time to find something you really like.

Northwest of the city center you’ll find the campuses of both Farleigh Dickinson and Drew. There are a few rental properties here in homes and duplexes with everything from studio apartments to two bedrooms. Because of the high student population in this region, you can frequently negotiate a short-term lease here. Two bedrooms in this area range from $1,600 to $1,800.

Just east of the city center, you’ll find a small number of apartment complexes that offer top-notch amenities, such as a gym, swimming pool, and clubhouse. Two bedrooms in this family-friendly neighborhood generally range from $1,700 to $1,900.

You’ll find many great rental homes scattered throughout Madison’s pleasant and incredibly safe neighborhoods. These rental homes vary from older, renovated homes to brand new construction. Two bedrooms homes in Madison range from $2,000 to $2,500.

If you’re relocating to Madison with a furry friend (and we don't mean Robin Williams), don’t worry! The city’s rental market offers many pet friendly options. Though you may have to fork over a significant pet deposit, many of the city’s best apartment rentals are both cat and dog friendly.

So welcome to Madison! Enjoy all that this charming, conveniently located community has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Madison, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Madison apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

