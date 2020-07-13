/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM
90 Apartments for rent in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ with pool
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
900 Ocean Avenue
900 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
AUGUST BEACHFRONT BUILDING/POOLGourmet Grills Tiki Bar4 Beach Badges Included Fully Furnished Walking distance to all stores and Restaurants3 bdr 2 full 2 1/2 baths 3 balconiesBRING YOUR FLIP FLOPS, COCKTAILS, AND RELAX!!
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
808 Walnut Avenue
808 Walnut Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$18,750
Airy and open, this Colonial house with Victorian flourishes is optimally located between the Manasquan River and Point Pleasant Beach for maximum relaxation and fun. With 6 bedrooms, 3.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
101 New Jersey Avenue
101 New Jersey Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Weekly Summer Rental Rate of $2600/week. Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo 1 block to the boardwalk. Full Size Washer and Dryer are included as is 4 beach badges.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
415 Washington Avenue
415 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Summer Paradise with a inground pool. Lovely summer rental in PPB. a few blocks from beach, boardwalk and town. Close to train station..Newer Kitchen and bathrooms. 5 Bedrooms 3 full bathrooms.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
300 Elizabeth Avenue
300 Elizabeth Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
One week left at This Spectacular Weekly Summer Rental Over Looking Lake of the Lilies. July 25th-August 1st. This Home Boasts Ocean and Lake Views, Hardwood Floors, Designer Kitchen, Two Story Master Bedroom with Loft.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
304 Washington Avenue
304 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Featured Listing - PRICE IS A WEEKLY RATE. Spectacular home just blocks from the beach, with pool and spacious patio in backyard.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
54 Harborhead Drive
54 Harborhead Drive, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Now available for AUGUST for $12,000. Beautiful, 3 BR, 3 Ba, 2 story WATERFRONT townhome! Watch the boats come and go right in front of your unit! Two oceanfront decks. This home faces the inlet AND ocean! Access to pool and beach.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
314 Washington Avenue
314 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Sorry there are currently no weeks available. Enjoy this beautiful home in the most desirable area of Point Pleasant Beach! Convenient first floor master suite! Beautifully furnished, immaculate condition .
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
310 Maryland Avenue
310 Maryland Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
686 sqft
Summer Rental in Bay Head By The Sea! Rented 7/25-8/15. Updated, 1st floor 1 bedroom condo, close to beach with in-ground pool.
Results within 1 mile of Point Pleasant Beach
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
344 Euclid Avenue
344 Euclid Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
1806 sqft
Rare offering: Absolutely gorgeous & modern home in the heart of Manasquan with an IN-GROUND POOL! Exquisite details in the hardwood floors, barn-style doors, amazing Kitchen w/ leathered granite, stainless steel appliances, nautical fixtures...
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
161 Lake Avenue
161 Lake Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
If your plans for summer include a resort like vacation than look no further than 161 Lake Ave. A tropical oasis just 5 blocks to Manasquans magnificent beaches.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Brielle
211 Brielle Avenue
211 Brielle Avenue, Brielle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Just in time for your last minute get away to the Jersey Shore! Welcome to your beach home, beautifully restored Victorian with luxurious amenities to make your vacation one to never forget.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
60 Rogers Avenue
60 Rogers Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
This fully furnished furnished WINTER RENTAL will make you feel like you are living in the lap of luxury nestled between downtown Manasquan and the beach, less than a 1/2 mile away. It has 5 bed, 4 bath.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Head
409 Main Avenue
409 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$8,500
SUMMER RENTAL: *RENTED FOR THE SEASON*NO PETS; June: $6500/week; July: $8500/week; August $8500/week Including utilities, Additional Cleaning fee $300.0, Security Fee $850 weekly
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Brielle
622 Park Avenue
622 Park Avenue, Brielle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2000 sqft
July 16th - August 1st3 Bedrooms-2 Full BathroomsBeautiful home with a POOLWalking distance to Main StreetBike ride to Beach NO PETSNO SMOKINGNO SUBLETTINGNO BIG GROUPS
Results within 5 miles of Point Pleasant Beach
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
3 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,924
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
Shenandoah Arms, LLC
1014 Wall Rd, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
869 sqft
Live at the Jersey Shore in Style! Shenandoah Arms features deluxe shore living minutes from the beach.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
6 Units Available
Atlantic Manor
1507 Atlantic Ave, Manasquan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,460
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
818 sqft
Altantic Manor apartments are surrounded by numerous shopping malls such as Circle Factory Outlets, and The Sea Girt Mall.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
The Manor at Spring Lake
1911 Greve Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,530
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Manor at Spring Lake features convenient carefree living minutes from the beach, with an on-site management and maintenance team to take care of your every need in our full-service community.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1578 Harbor Boulevard 19
1578 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,697
824 sqft
NO BROKER FEE WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 222541 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE UPFRONT! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
600 Mercer Avenue
600 Mercer Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
2800 sqft
AUGUST 1ST - SEPT 8TH / 5 WEEK RENTAL !$6,500/week. Brand new construction finished just in time for your summer vacation.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
423 Central Avenue
423 Central Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
WINTER RENTAL! Located in the Villa Park section of Spring Lake this Seasonal Rental is ideal. Equipped with 2 bikes, 5 beach and pool passes and a beach locker. Relax on the back deck while enjoying a view of wreck pond.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
1203 Xanadu Lane
1203 Xanadu Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Enjoy living in luxury at highly sought after Xanadu @ Wall, 55+ Adult Comm.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
13 Primrose Lane
13 Primrose Lane, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1120 sqft
New Kitchen New Appliances New Granite counter New CarpetNew Baths New Gas Furnace New AC
