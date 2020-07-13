/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:58 PM
74 Apartments for rent in West Freehold, NJ with pool
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Stonehurst West
2306 Devon Drive
2306 Devon Dr, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1066 sqft
This Burkes apartment is a beautiful PET-FRIENDLY 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Stonehurst East
76 Manchester Court
76 Manchester Court, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Nicely kept unit with completely updated kitchen 1 bedroom 1 bath on a first floor. Community offers swimming pool. Laundry on premises . Close to shopping and transportation. This is a NO PET Association.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Stonehurst East
56 Stonehurst Boulevard
56 Stonehurst Boulevard, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Open floor plan, sunny, freshly painted, hardwood floors, new carpet , new windows, new stove, pool, tennis, close to shopping,parks, restaurants and public transportation. No pets are allowed. One owner is a NJ Realtor.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Stonehurst East
28 Manchester Court
28 Manchester Court, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Stonehurst II first floor spacious and bright with assigned parking place outside.. Newer bath, freshly painted,hardwood floors throughout, newer windows, pool tennis, close to shopping and public transportation. No pets are allowed
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Raintree
21 Tulip Lane
21 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Small dog will be accepted
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
39 Worthington Court
39 Worthington Court, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Lovely 2BR , 2 Bath lower Condo on Wyndham w/slider to back patio. So much redone: Replaced H/Water heater, Replaced windows & slider, M/Bath gutted and redone, renovated 2nd bath, Ceiling Fans & HH in LR, DR,, Hall & Kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Raintree
34 Tulip Lane
34 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Upper Level Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo just been freshly painted. Open floor lay-out with cathedral ceilings, skylights and hardwood floors throughout. Sunny and Bright master bedroom w/walking closet.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Raintree
75 Tulip Lane
75 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
ENJOY COUNTRY CLUB LIVING AT ITS BEST IN A GATED GOLF COMMUNITY. MAGNOLIA LOWER MODEL FEATURES EAT IN KITCHEN, RECENTLY UPDATED. ALL NEW CARPETS, UPDATED BATHS.ENJOY TWO CLUBHOUSES, GYM, CARD ROOM, WALKING PATHS.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Raintree
86 Tulip Lane
86 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Two Bedroom Second Level Condo in the Gated community of Rain Tree! Brand new carpet throughout! Very bright unit! Offers eat-in kitchen , living room/dining room combo, master bedroom with an master bath, 2nd bedroom and 2nd full bath! This unit
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Stonehurst East
98 Stonehurst Boulevard
98 Stonehurst Boulevard, West Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Beautiful one bedroom WITH DEN upper level condo in Stonehurst ready for new tenants starting in August. Features an updated kitchen w/newer appliances, renovated bathroom, den/home office/2nd bedroom, and lots of closet space.
Results within 1 mile of West Freehold
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
27 Units Available
The Edge at Freehold
1101 Devon Drive, Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,980
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1317 sqft
If you've been waiting for the perfect combination of a truly convenient location coupled with luxurious residences and on-site retail, look no further! The Edge at Freehold is the ideal community for commuters, professionals, first-time renters, or
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
38 Carnaby Close
38 Carnaby Close, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful newly painted Green Castle, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Entire home has laminate floors. Detached one car garage. Close to all food store and major highwaysThis home is ready to move into.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
3 Mainsail Square
3 Mainsail Square, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
For Rent in wonderful Moors Landing, convenient by Rt.9, bus, shopping, etc. 3 bed, 1.5 bath, with eat-in kitchen, dining room, living room, garage. Community pool, playground, ball court. Dogs not allowed in community.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Freehold
3 Whistler Drive
3 Whistler Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious two bedroom townhouse available on annual or multi-year lease in Independence Square, Freehold Twp.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Freehold
27 Whistler Drive
27 Whistler Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Don't miss this beautiful and spacious townhouse! This home has it all! Enjoy coffee on the master bedroom balcony or relax by the wood burning fireplace.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Freehold
46 Kingsley Way
46 Kingsley Way, Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Completely renovated two story townhouse. All new hardwood floors. Two large bedrooms. Living room. Dining room. Porcelain tiles in eat-in Kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room. New sterling steel appliances. Gorgeous quartz kitchen counter top.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Freehold
13 Stuart Drive
13 Stuart Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
This stunningly gorgeous two-floor townhome apartment is waiting for your annual lease today!Enjoy your upgraded kitchen's stainless steel appliances submerged within its beautiful granite countertops.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
3807 Corral Court
3807 Corral Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Neat clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condo with finished basement. Just move right in. You won't be disappointed.
Results within 5 miles of West Freehold
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
45 Fells Drive
45 Fells Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath Temple model end unit in sought after Meadow Creek. Communities resort style amenities include: swimming, basketball, tennis, billiards, two fitness rooms, walking trail and play grounds.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
431 St Andrews Place
431 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful third floor condo in pristine condition located in Knob Hill.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
115 Whitlock Court
115 Whitlock Court, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautiful updated townhouse, 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath finished walkout basement and attached garage. This home is close to major Highways shopping and NY commute.community has a pool, tennis court and restaurant on site.come and see for your self.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
359 Sequoia Court
359 Sequoia Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
964 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 bath first floor unit. Newer everything!!! Kitchen , bathrooms, windows & slider, washer and dryer. Stainless appliances, private patio. Convenient location. Close to RT 9, 33 and Turnpike.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Yorketown
423 Oak Knoll Drive
423 Oak Knolls Drive, Yorketown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1314 sqft
Lovely Oak Knoll townhouse with updated kitchen and shiny baths. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed and pendant lighting and tile back splash.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
5 Exeter Pass
5 Exeter Pass, Monmouth County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Welcome to this immaculate Claremont model. Entertainers delight with open dining, kitchen and 2 story fireplace. Bonus first floor bedroom perfect for guests. All bedrooms with hardwood floors.
