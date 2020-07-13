/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM
114 Apartments for rent in Sea Girt, NJ with pool
Sea Girt
108 Neptune Place
108 Neptune Place, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
3480 sqft
Still looking to spend your vacation in Sea Girt? This is the first time ever being offered as a summer rental and yes it has a in-ground heated saltwater pool with a Cabana and bath.
Sea Girt
3 Beacon Boulevard
3 Beacon Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$57,500
SPECTACULAR AUGUST RENTAL AVAILABLE ~ Located a whisper away from the beach, boardwalk and concession stand on one of Sea Girts most lively streets.
Results within 1 mile of Sea Girt
Spring Lake Heights
600 Mercer Avenue
600 Mercer Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
2800 sqft
AUGUST 1ST - SEPT 8TH / 5 WEEK RENTAL !$6,500/week. Brand new construction finished just in time for your summer vacation.
Spring Lake
423 Central Avenue
423 Central Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
WINTER RENTAL! Located in the Villa Park section of Spring Lake this Seasonal Rental is ideal. Equipped with 2 bikes, 5 beach and pool passes and a beach locker. Relax on the back deck while enjoying a view of wreck pond.
Manasquan
344 Euclid Avenue
344 Euclid Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
1806 sqft
Rare offering: Absolutely gorgeous & modern home in the heart of Manasquan with an IN-GROUND POOL! Exquisite details in the hardwood floors, barn-style doors, amazing Kitchen w/ leathered granite, stainless steel appliances, nautical fixtures...
Spring Lake Heights
53 Dogwood Drive
53 Dogwood Drive, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
This ANNUAL RENTAL is in the perfect location in the community overlooking the 10th fairway and its fountains! Enjoy the Fairway Mews lifestyle in the spacious 3 BR, 2.5 Bath townhome with attached garage.
Spring Lake Heights
605 Ocean Avenue
605 Ocean Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
The ultimate Oceanfront beach house! This 5 bedroom 4 1/2 bath three level home with expansive balconies overlooking the ocean is available bi-weekly or monthly.
Spring Lake
401 Monmouth Avenue
401 Monmouth Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2168 sqft
Available WINTER 2020/2021 Enjoy your FALL and WINTER in this beautifully furnished 4 BR , 3 1/2 bath home .
Manasquan
161 Lake Avenue
161 Lake Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
If your plans for summer include a resort like vacation than look no further than 161 Lake Ave. A tropical oasis just 5 blocks to Manasquans magnificent beaches.
Manasquan
45 Stockton Lake Boulevard
45 Stockton Lake Boulevard, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Recently updated and spacious 3/4 BR home with in-ground pool, center island kitchen, hardwood floors, 3 full baths, including one with handicap access, C/A, screened side porch, outdoor shower and rooftop deck. June just rented.
Spring Lake Heights
54 Linden Court
54 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1224 sqft
WINTER RENTAL..Newly furnished with a coastal, casual vibe, you'll love the location of this 2 BR, 1.5 Bath town home. This multi-generational golf community is on the cusp of Spring Lake with some of the Shore's most beautiful beaches.
Manasquan
60 Rogers Avenue
60 Rogers Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
This fully furnished furnished WINTER RENTAL will make you feel like you are living in the lap of luxury nestled between downtown Manasquan and the beach, less than a 1/2 mile away. It has 5 bed, 4 bath.
Spring Lake
301 Shore Road
301 Shore Road, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Beautiful Summer Rental with breath taking water views. Five bedrooms (1 Queen, 2 Full, 4 Twins). . Large great room with water views. Eat-in kitchen. Monthly rental , Weekly rental $6,500, minimum two weeks.
Spring Lake
330 2nd Street
330 2nd Street, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
$5000. a wk/June$6500. a wk/July to mid-Sept. 2 Week min.$3500. a mnth for winter rental mid Sept. to mid May.Colonial in Spring Lake south end built in 2017 available for rent. Security Deposit 10% required, House cleaning required $200/2wks.
Spring Lake Heights
44 Linden Court
44 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Summer at Fairway Mews...this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse has equisite back yard views from your patio and second floor deck...enjoy the tranquility of the atmosphere...there is a pool, clubhouse and golf course....
Spring Lake
309 1st Avenue
309 1st Ave, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
Summer Rental !! Oceanviews ! One block to the beach ! Perfect beach house,, Pristine 4 bedroom ,2 full baths. Features first floor bedroom with full bath.. .Newer kitchen,Granite countertops.. s/s appliance package.
Spring Lake
111 Atlantic Avenue
111 Atlantic Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
This exquisite custom-built home is just one block to the beach, South End Pavilion & lake and is available for a one-week rental June 27-July 4 (can extend rental through July 6 at prorated rate) or available Aug 22-29.
Manasquan
111 Sea Girt Avenue
111 Sea Girt Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1850 sqft
Winter Rental. Available 9/9/2020-5/15/2021.This fantastic home in Manasquan features 4 bedrooms including a master bedroom with its own bath and walk in closet.
Spring Lake
214 Monmouth Avenue
214 Monmouth Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
9 Bedrooms
$15,000
HISTORICAL SOCIETY AWARD WINNER SPRING LAKE HOME WHICH HONORS THE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF THIS 19TH CENTURY HOME WITH ALL OF THE TODAY'S MODERN NECESSITIES.
Spring Lake
212 Ocean Road
212 Ocean Road, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
BOOK YOUR SUMMER 2020 NOW. Upscale summer rental, fully furnished. . $7500 weekly preferably 2 week minimum for $14,500 Monthly $28,000 for July, $28,000 August. . No disappointment here Waterfront-Lakefront rental 2 blocks from south end beach.
Spring Lake
111 Salem Avenue
111 Salem Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$8,000
Just 1 1/2 blocks to beach! Stunning, 6 BR, 4 BA home for rent starting 7/25 for a week and then again for a week starting 8/1. Weekly rent is 8,000.00. Comes with 5 pool badges.Absolutely NO smoking or pets!
Results within 5 miles of Sea Girt
Spring Lake Heights
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,924
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
Spring Lake Heights
Shenandoah Arms, LLC
1014 Wall Rd, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
869 sqft
Live at the Jersey Shore in Style! Shenandoah Arms features deluxe shore living minutes from the beach.
Atlantic Manor
1507 Atlantic Ave, Manasquan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,460
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
818 sqft
Altantic Manor apartments are surrounded by numerous shopping malls such as Circle Factory Outlets, and The Sea Girt Mall.
