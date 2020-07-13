/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM
126 Apartments for rent in Oakhurst, NJ with pool
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
200 Oakhurst Road
200 Oakhurst Road, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
WINTER RENTAL-Updated lovely home in the heart of Oakhurst. This home offers 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage an amazing private yard large enough to add a pool.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Oakhurst
455 Redmond Avenue
455 Redmond Avenue, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
Great winter rental! Clean and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch on a quiet corner. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Available September 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Oakhurst
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
25 Rawson Circle
25 Rawson Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
A true rare opportunity for a annual rental in the highly sought after Manor at Wayside. This private end unit townhouse is expansive with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
127 Larchwood Avenue
127 Larchwood Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$3,850
WINTER RENTAL: Amazing renovated 6 Bedroom and 5 Bath home in the heart of Oakhurst. New Flooring, Furniture, lighting, and landscaping! Full court basketball! Close proximity to multiple houses of worship and centrally located in the Jersey Shore.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
325 Roosevelt Avenue
325 Roosevelt Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Winter Rental in Oakhurst!! Home is totally renovated and consists of new kitchen , new baths , wood floors , living room , dining room , porch and large backyard. Home is close to schools , transportation and stores.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
282 Jerome Avenue
282 Jerome Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
WINTER RENTAL ONLY-Spacious ranch with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths.Master bedroom with private bath and second bedroom with half bath. Hardwood floors throughout & Sun room with windows all around.Finished basement.Will be fully furnished.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
327 Roosevelt Avenue
327 Roosevelt Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL. Available Sept 7th 2020 - May 15th 2021. Great location! Charming 3 bedroom 2 full baths. Large living/dining room. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Corian countertops.Two newer full bathrooms.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
168 W Palmer Avenue
168 West Palmer Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Newly renovated 5bd/3 bath Bilevel. New kitchen with granite counters and ceramic tile floors.Hardwood floors in most bedrooms and central air. Master bedroom with private renovated bath.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
502 Roseld Avenue
502 Roseld Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WINTER RENTAL ONLY- Fully furnished 3bd/2.5 bath expanded ranch. Extra large rooms with loads of storage. Eat in updated kitchen, large deck, Master bedroom with private bath and dressing area.Hardwood floors and fenced yard.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
3 Cypress Avenue
3 Cypress Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$3,150
WINTER 2020-2021 Great 6 bedroom winter rental in desirable Oakhurst.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
18 Branch Road
18 Branch Road, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Winter Rental-Come and see this bright home with great pool. You will not want to miss this. Home boasts new appliances. Freshly painted and newly stained hard wood floors throughout. New AC. New bathrooms and open floor plan.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
4 Park Meadow Lane
4 Park Meadow Lane, West Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Spacious Winter Rental, furnished, 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Condo in Desirable Whispering Meadows in West Long Branch, master suite features double sink, Walk-In Closet, laundry on the 2nd Floor, full basement & Garage.
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
33 Heath Avenue
33 Heath Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$4,500
3500 sqft
Gorgeous renovated two story colonial home available for winter rental! Home features spacious rooms, with an oversized den. Beautiful large eat -in kitchen with granite counter tops. 7 Bedrooms and 4 modern bathrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
885 Norwood Avenue
885 Norwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
WINTER RENTAL ONLY-4 bd/2.5 cape. Finished basement with bath.Hardwood floors,central air, gas heat and eat in kitchen.Freshly painted, re varnished floors,& new furniture. Close to Monmouth University, transportation,and houses of worship.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
34 Dwight Drive
34 Dwight Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
WINTER RENTAL SEPT.2020 thru MAY 2021Colonial 3 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths, Dining room, Living room, Den., Basement, Garage. Near Monmouth University, Pier Village MU Students ok
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
209 Perrine Avenue
209 Perrine Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
This is a winter rental only:Completely remodeled 5 bedroom 3 bath home. Floor to ceiling windows and sliders overlooking private fenced in backyard with separate pool area(summer only). Brick patio.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
5 Robin Drive
5 Robin Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
5 Robin Drive is a bi-level home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Bay window living room with plantation shutters overlooks picture window dining room. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, finished with built in corner bench seating.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
381 W Park Avenue
381 West Park Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Immaculate Winter Rental!! Bright, spacious and airy 3 bedroom colonial with wrap around porch. This home features an eat in kichen that flows into an open floor plan. Close to the University, shopping and restaurants. Avaiable Sept. 2020.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
77 Pinewood Avenue
77 Pinewood Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,125
Gorgeous and fully Furnished WINTER rental available on Labor Day 2020.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
15 Cooper Avenue
15 Cooper Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1858 sqft
WINTER RENTAL! This spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath split level home is perfectly situated in the heart of West Long Branch. Home features a private enclosed yard with newer deck and large bedrooms. College Students welcome!
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
45 Heath Avenue
45 Heath Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Winter Rental Only!!! Starting Sept 2020. This beautiful cozy home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a pool , brand new kitchen and so much more!! Avail for Summer 2020 as well $35K !
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
West Long Branch
149 Larchwood Avenue
149 Larchwood Avenue, West Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Winter Rental available for 2020/21. Welcome to this beautiful renovated home. Offering 4 bedrooms ,3 bathrooms, open spacious living space, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors through-out, sliding doors leading to beautiful backyard patio.
Results within 5 miles of Oakhurst
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
12 Units Available
North Long Branch
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,314
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Long Branch City
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,106
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,682
1160 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJUnion City, NJ
East Orange, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJSayreville, NJLawrence, NYSpring Lake, NJPoint Pleasant, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJ