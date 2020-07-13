101 Apartments for rent in Point Pleasant, NJ with pool

/
1578 Harbor Boulevard 19
1578 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,697
824 sqft
NO BROKER FEE WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 222541 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE UPFRONT! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.
Point Pleasant Beach
900 Ocean Avenue
900 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
AUGUST BEACHFRONT BUILDING/POOLGourmet Grills Tiki Bar4 Beach Badges Included Fully Furnished Walking distance to all stores and Restaurants3 bdr 2 full 2 1/2 baths 3 balconiesBRING YOUR FLIP FLOPS, COCKTAILS, AND RELAX!!
1555 Harbor Boulevard 26
1555 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 229159 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE UPFRONT! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.
Point Pleasant Beach
808 Walnut Avenue
808 Walnut Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$18,750
Airy and open, this Colonial house with Victorian flourishes is optimally located between the Manasquan River and Point Pleasant Beach for maximum relaxation and fun. With 6 bedrooms, 3.
Point Pleasant Beach
101 New Jersey Avenue
101 New Jersey Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Weekly Summer Rental Rate of $2600/week. Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo 1 block to the boardwalk. Full Size Washer and Dryer are included as is 4 beach badges.
Point Pleasant Beach
415 Washington Avenue
415 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Summer Paradise with a inground pool. Lovely summer rental in PPB. a few blocks from beach, boardwalk and town. Close to train station..Newer Kitchen and bathrooms. 5 Bedrooms 3 full bathrooms.
Point Pleasant Beach
300 Elizabeth Avenue
300 Elizabeth Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
One week left at This Spectacular Weekly Summer Rental Over Looking Lake of the Lilies. July 25th-August 1st. This Home Boasts Ocean and Lake Views, Hardwood Floors, Designer Kitchen, Two Story Master Bedroom with Loft.
Point Pleasant Beach
304 Washington Avenue
304 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Featured Listing - PRICE IS A WEEKLY RATE. Spectacular home just blocks from the beach, with pool and spacious patio in backyard.
Bay Head
409 Main Avenue
409 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$8,500
SUMMER RENTAL: *RENTED FOR THE SEASON*NO PETS; June: $6500/week; July: $8500/week; August $8500/week Including utilities, Additional Cleaning fee $300.0, Security Fee $850 weekly
Point Pleasant Beach
314 Washington Avenue
314 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Sorry there are currently no weeks available. Enjoy this beautiful home in the most desirable area of Point Pleasant Beach! Convenient first floor master suite! Beautifully furnished, immaculate condition .
Point Pleasant Beach
310 Maryland Avenue
310 Maryland Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
686 sqft
Summer Rental in Bay Head By The Sea! Rented 7/25-8/15. Updated, 1st floor 1 bedroom condo, close to beach with in-ground pool.
Bay Head
45 Strickland Street
45 Strickland Street, Bay Head, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$14,000
3880 sqft
High End Seasonal Rental. AVAILABLE 9/5 on. 9/5-9/12 @ $14,000 wk, 9/12 on avail @ $10,500 wk. Custom built 6 BR, 4.5 BA home w/ in-ground pool & spa. Gorgeous finishes, tastefully decorated w/upscale furnishings & has all the amenities you need.
Spring Lake Heights
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,924
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
Brick Gardens
2747 Hooper Ave, Leisure Village East, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AT BRICK GARDENS YOU'LL DISCOVER TOTALLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS with spacious floorplans that will enable you to stretch out, and at such a reasonable price, you'll have money left in your budget.
Spring Lake Heights
Shenandoah Arms, LLC
1014 Wall Rd, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
869 sqft
Live at the Jersey Shore in Style! Shenandoah Arms features deluxe shore living minutes from the beach.
Atlantic Manor
1507 Atlantic Ave, Manasquan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,460
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
818 sqft
Altantic Manor apartments are surrounded by numerous shopping malls such as Circle Factory Outlets, and The Sea Girt Mall.
Spring Lake Heights
The Manor at Spring Lake
1911 Greve Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,530
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Manor at Spring Lake features convenient carefree living minutes from the beach, with an on-site management and maintenance team to take care of your every need in our full-service community.
Spring Lake Heights
600 Mercer Avenue
600 Mercer Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
2800 sqft
AUGUST 1ST - SEPT 8TH / 5 WEEK RENTAL !$6,500/week. Brand new construction finished just in time for your summer vacation.
866 Shannon Court
866 Shannon Court, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1428 sqft
This is a spacious 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath with partially finished basement. Fabulous spacious kitchen . Nice size deck off the kitchen with deck furiture included.
Spring Lake
423 Central Avenue
423 Central Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
WINTER RENTAL! Located in the Villa Park section of Spring Lake this Seasonal Rental is ideal. Equipped with 2 bikes, 5 beach and pool passes and a beach locker. Relax on the back deck while enjoying a view of wreck pond.
716 Baltic Drive
716 Baltic Drive, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL WINTER RENTALBRING THE WHOLE FAMILY TO BEAUTIFUL CEDAR BRIDGE MANOR, AN UNDISCOVERED GEM W/PRIVATE WATERFRONT PARK FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT. SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH RANCH HOME.
Manasquan
344 Euclid Avenue
344 Euclid Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
1806 sqft
Rare offering: Absolutely gorgeous & modern home in the heart of Manasquan with an IN-GROUND POOL! Exquisite details in the hardwood floors, barn-style doors, amazing Kitchen w/ leathered granite, stainless steel appliances, nautical fixtures...
13 Primrose Lane
13 Primrose Lane, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1120 sqft
New Kitchen New Appliances New Granite counter New CarpetNew Baths New Gas Furnace New AC
243 Curtis Point Drive
243 Curtis Point Drive, Ocean County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
5500 sqft
Breathtaking BAY FRONT views!! Impressive 5500 sq.foot home in prestigious waterfront community of Curtis Point! Dining room and state of the art kitchen, all on main floor with wall to ceiling windows over looking POOL & BAY.
